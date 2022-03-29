Raúl Hernández's New Book, 'Wonderful' is a Heartwarming Tale of Love, Family and Romance in a Small Town Revitalized in the Wake of 9/11

WHITTIER, Calif. - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Raúl Hernández, a proud family patriarch, has completed his new book, "Wonderful": a compelling tale of a family reunited, and a romance born in the wake of tragedy.

Hernández shares, "Go back in time to the little town of Bedford Falls and the majesty of the old Granville House in this beloved new classic tale of love and romance. James Bailey, son of Pete Bailey and grandson of George Bailey, comes back home after years of being away and reunites with his childhood sweetheart, Jane Bright. Not only is their love for each other rekindled, but the love they have for their small town is revitalized in the wake of 9/11 and demonstrates the courage, hope, and survival that small-town America faces every day. Wonderful will not only take you back to a better place in time worth living in but will also transport you to a better place and time worth fighting for."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Raúl Hernández's new book follows the journey of the Bailey family as they return to their hometown.

Readers can purchase "Wonderful" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: