Canadian Blockchain Firm Plays Pivotal Role in Global Gold Industry Pilot Project

Peer Ledger Logo
Logo
Canada's blockchain advocate and responsible sourcing champion, Peer Ledger, has been selected as one of the providers of the technology to improve accountability and transparency in the Global Gold Trade.
Yesterday, the CEOs of the London Bullion Marketing Association (LBMA) and the World Gold Council (WGC) together announced the pilot of blockchain-based platforms for members to test new technologies that will make more transparency and accountability possible for gold bars that are traded across the industry.
Dr. Dawn Jutla, Founder and co-CEO of Peer Ledger and the Scotiabank Professor of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Sobey School of Business has expressed delight at having Canada and Halifax represented in the watershed initiative in the global gold trade. In 2016, Peer Ledger was the first company in the world to develop a blockchain-based technology platform to strengthen governance of bars trading across the gold industry.
The LBMA's push to use new technologies for additional governance controls and to strengthen gold bar integrity across the industry is in line with Peer Ledger's vision to provide transparency in provenance globally.
According to Dr. Jutla, "Peer Ledger's MIMOSI Connect ESG Platform is meant to address one of the most critical supply chain gaps of the day. Corporations know all about their customers. They spend millions on social media, mobile app, and cookie technologies. But many firms don't know with certainty what materials from which originating regions or countries are in their products, nor measure the environmental, social or governance (ESG) footprint of their supply chains. MIMOSI fills this technology gap and enables organizations to have new ESG insights into their supply chains."
Economic and ESG risks are difficult to manage as current documentation of processes and control systems leave gaps in materials traceability. These are compounded by the incompatibility in practices and systems across supply chains. Such challenges span dozens of industries and the vast majority of companies are unable to identify and lower risks in their supply chains.
Jutla underscored: "How are we sure that our gold comes from verifiably responsible sources? How do we know that gold mines are practising environmentally safe, healthy practices? How do we drive socially responsible conventions? How do we prevent the entry of counterfeit precious metal products in the supply chain? These are some of the critical questions that Peer Ledger's MIMOSI helps resolve!"
Peer Ledger applauds the leadership of the LBMA and WGC to bring these stakeholders together at first to strengthen governance controls in the gold industry. Their willingness to support and share new models and technology platforms for strengthening governance in concert with other associations across the world's bullion centres will ensure higher levels of trust in the gold industry globally.
Blockchain technology provides an immutable and robust third-party auditing platform for tracing the origins of precious metals, in part helping to prevent money laundering, extreme funding, and conflict minerals, which will improve confidence in the precious metals market - a model that is transferable to all other industries.
Related Images
Peer Ledger Logo
Logo
Platform for Gold
MIMOSI Platform highlights
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.