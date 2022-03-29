Author Zoe Georgopoulos Horton's New Book, 'Mila and Micho', is a Delightfully Heartwarming Tale of a Girl Who Followed Her Dream

DALLAS - March 29, 2022 - (

Zoe Georgopoulos Horton, an avid baker of Greek heritage, has completed her new book, "Mila and Micho": a heartwarming children's tale of a family of dreamers.

Horton shares, "Mila and Micho live in a picturesque Greek village, spending their days in the mountains and their family bakery. As they grow, they learn the importance of family values and pursuing your own path. Mila's love of animals and Micho's passion for baking lead them on an exciting journey.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Zoe Georgopoulos Horton's new book shows that following a dream is encouraged even if it is not following expectations.

Readers can purchase "Mila and Micho" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

