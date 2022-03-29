Author Lisa M. Bauman's New Book, 'Casey Canine Valentine' is a an Endearing Children's Tale of a Talented Dog Who Helped His Owner Spread God's Word

LACONIA, N.H. - March 29, 2022 - (

Lisa M. Bauman, a proud wife and dog mom from the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, has completed her new book, "Casey Canine Valentine": a heartwarming children's tale based on a true story.

Bauman shares, "Casey Canine Valentine is based on a true story of a guide dog that belonged to Russell Reinert, a blind missionary who served overseas for many years with Wycliffe Bible Translators. Mr. Russ and Casey's unique teamwork shows young children that God can use anyone or anything, including a faithful dog, to accomplish His purposes."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa M. Bauman's new book paired with vibrant illustrations, shows children that the trust Mr. Russ put in Casey is not dissimilar to the trust believers should put in God.

Readers can purchase "Casey Canine Valentine" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

