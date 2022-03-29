Author Dr. Keith Barry L. Garcia's New Book, 'Cat and Lily Seasons!' is a Collection of Children's Stories That Reflect Religion Through Each of the Seasons

'EWA BEACH, Hawaii - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Dr. Keith Barry L. Garcia, a nurse practitioner who is deeply proud of his family upbringing including his own wife and daughters, has completed his new book, "Cat And Lily Seasons!": a faith-based collection of family-friendly stories.

Garcia shares, "Cat and Lily return in Cat and Lily—Seasons! This time, they show a day in their lives in the town they live with people in their community through Summer, Fall, Winter, and Spring. From their perspective, they show how much God is involved. At the same time, through their experiences, God speaks to us to tell another story of loss, deliverance, redemption, and love. Read their stories or have your children read to you as you travel and pray with Cat and Lily."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Keith Barry L. Garcia's new book provides encouragement for families to open a discussion about God and how He guides believers through each season of the year in His own special way.

Readers can purchase "Cat And Lily Seasons!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

