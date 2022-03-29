Author Maya Johnson's New Book, 'Run From You' is a Captivating Tale of a Brave Young Woman on the Run From Her Tumultuous Past

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - March 29, 2022 - (

Maya Johnson, a Midwest native who enjoys spending time with her family and baking, has completed her new book, "Run From You": a captivating tale of a young woman in search of a new life.

Johnson shares, "Emma's life is about to get worse when a strange man with silver eyes turns up and causes so many questions to be left hanging in the air. Wanting to be free from her trapped past, and not knowing what awaits her when she escapes, she must do all she can to survive and rekindle what and who was lost. Can she forgive, forget, and love again, or will she run?"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Maya Johnson's new book follows Emma's journey as she sets herself free in search of a life that can finally be hers to pilot. Survival is in the balance as she meets those she has lost along the way and learns to forgive and love again.

Readers can purchase "Run From You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

