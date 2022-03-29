Keema Sladden's New Book 'Aleina's Gift' Brings a Fantastic Tale of a Celebration Filled With Laughter, Excitement, and Wonder

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 29, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author, Keema Sladden, a Brooklyn-born home schoolteacher, has completed her most recent book "Aleina's Gift": a lovely read that follows Aleina as she wakes up to a beautiful day. Today's her birthday and she's celebrating it with the theme Día de Muertos. It's a grand day of confetti and culture and Aleina is so excited to spend it with her family and friends!

Sladden shares, "You're invited to the party!

Come along to play on Aleina's special day! There are lots of surprises awaiting her and her guest. A jam-packed day full of activities, mysteries, and laughter. So get dressed up and join the party."

Published by Fulton Books, Keema Sladden's fun and festive story invites the readers to a grand birthday party as Aleina gets to celebrate her birthday in a magical way.

At the end of this book are pages of activity sheets for the kids to also spend time on!

Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Aleina's Gift" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

