Parenteral Nutrition Market- Global Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2028

Research Nester released a report titled "Parenteral Nutrition Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which delivers a detailed overview of the global parenteral nutrition market in terms of market segmentation by nutrient type, consumer, end-user, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter's five force model.

Parenteral nutrition is the intravenous administration of liquid nutrients into the patient's body. This procedure is used in a medical condition where there is obstruction of the gastrointestinal tract and as a result, the patient is not able to get enough nutrients from food by oral means. This leads to malnutrition owing to a lack of sufficient nourishment in the body.

The parenteral nutrition market is projected to record a high CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. This is attributed to the growing incidences of malnutrition and rising cases of chronic diseases around the world. The market for parenteral nutrition is segmented by nutrient type, consumer, end-user, and by region, out of which, the segment for the nutrient type is further categorized into carbohydrates, lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, and vitamins & minerals. The single-dose amino acid solution segment is expected to witness a significant presence in the market during the forecast period. This is owing to its extensive use for the treatment of diseases such as cancer, Chron's disease, and others.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share as a result of increasing occurrences of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes in the region, growing approval of the U.S. FDA approved parenteral nutrition products along with the rise in healthcare expenditure and increasing geriatric population are some of the factors expected to hold this region in the leading position over the forecast period

Increasing Prevalence of Malnutrition and Premature Births Worldwide to Further Expand the Parenteral Nutrition Market

The children and new-born segment is expected to hold a large market share during the forecast period. The rising birth rates and premature births due to lack of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, amino acids, lipids, and others in babies are some of the reasons for this. All these factors combined with the rising cases of malnutrition among children around the world are driving the growth of the global parenteral nutrition market in the coming years.

However, there are various side effects that are associated with the usage of parenteral nutrition. Some of these are particulate contamination, re-feeding syndrome, catheter infections, and liver dysfunction to the patients undergoing the therapy. These factors coupled with the increasing demand for enteral nutrition is predicted to restraint the growth of the global parenteral nutrition market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global parenteral nutrition market which includes company profiling of Pfizer Inc. PFE, SGD Pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi FRE, Grifols, S.A. GRF, Baxter International Inc. BAX, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002422), Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. 4578, Claris Lifesciences Ltd., and Aculife. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global parenteral nutrition market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

