Jabali A. Virgilio's New Book 'Lili and The Rainbow Color' Is An Adorable Picture Book That Associates Healthy Fruits With The Rainbow Colors

Fulton Books author, Jabali A. Virgilio, a loving and caring ten-year-old boy born in New York and currently living in Florida; has completed his most recent book "Lili and The Rainbow Color": a vibrant short read that introduces the seven colors of the rainbow to little ones. Not just that, it also promotes a healthy eating lifestyle.

Jabali writes, "Healthy eating habits and knowledge are best introduced at an early age. This book teaches kids about colors while encouraging healthy eating habits. This fun book is easy to read and comprehend. If you want to learn more, please visit www.lilihelps.org."

Published by Fulton Books, Jabali A. Virgilio's book is a lovely volume that both parents and their children will enjoy.

This book is a perfect example that learning is fun.

Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase "Lili and The Rainbow Color" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

