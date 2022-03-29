Author Heather Fry's New Book, '1, 2, 3 Make Cookies With Me', is an Endearing and Educational Children's Book of Baking and Counting

TONASKET, Wash. - March 29, 2022 - (

Heather Fry, a painter who also enjoys baking for her children and grandchildren, has completed her new book, "1, 2, 3 Make Cookies with Me": a delightful children's book about baking and counting.

Fry shares, "1, 2, 3, Make Cookies with Me allows children to count the ingredients and make a batch of chocolate chip cookies! Illustrations show ingredients being placed in a bowl and introduces the concepts of measuring and fractions. Whether you are learning to count, learning to read, or just like cookies, you will enjoy this fun little counting book!"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heather Fry's new book coupled with vibrant illustrations will inspire both a desire for learning and a desire for sweets! This family-friendly read educates children while providing a fun and interactive activity for families to accomplish together.

Readers can purchase "1, 2, 3 Make Cookies with Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

