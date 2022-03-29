Dennis Kursewicz's New Book 'Ambiguity' is an Engrossing Read Into a Pursuit of Justice Within a World That's Rampant of Greed and Deception

ANAHEIM, Calif. - March 29, 2022 - (

Fulton Books author Dennis Kursewicz, a writer with a 40-year career in design, manufacturing, and marketing of footwear, has completed his most recent book "Ambiguity": a thrilling opus that follows a detective with a task to catch an infamous killer. New to the scene, will Detective Bulela manage to bring justice into the town?

Kursewicz shares, "Ambiguity contains the roller-coaster ride of Anthony Bulela, a newly minted homicide detective, and his team in pursuing the killer dubbed as the Skinner by the press. Corruption, deception, and lust invade the attempt to stop this scourge."

Published by Fulton Books, Dennis Kursewicz's exciting novel contains interesting themes coupled with a plot-driven story that will draw readers deeper into this game of crime and lies.

Readers will be taken into a rollercoaster experience as ups and downs challenge this detective's mind and persistence to uncover what's hidden.

Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Ambiguity" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.

