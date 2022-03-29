O-RAN Market- Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:58:49 / Comserve Inc. / -- The global O-RAN market is segmented by connectivity technology into 4G LTE and 5G. Amongst these segments, the 5G segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 95.5%



Research Nester published a report titled "O-RAN Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028," which delivers a detailed overview of the global O-RAN market in terms of market segmentation by component, connectivity technology, deployment location, end-use vertical, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

83.1% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028.

The global O-RAN market is segmented by connectivity technology into 4G LTE and 5G. Amongst these segments, the 5G segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 95.5%, while the 4G LTE segment is estimated to be the leading revenue generating segment during the forecast period. The market is also segmented by deployment location into urban and rural, out of which, the urban segment is expected to with the highest CAGR of 84.5% during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global O-RAN market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to hold the leading market share of 38.1% and attain a revenue of USD 8,150.95 Million in 2028. The growth in this region can be attributed to the rising demand for high-speed internet along with the ongoing trend of adopting cloud-based solutions. O-RAN, combined with the cloud, is being used in the region to enable more flexible network capabilities which would further drive the market's growth over the forecast period.

However, the integration complexity of the system is anticipated to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the global O-RAN market over the forecast period.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global O-RAN market, which includes company profiling of Metaswitch Networks, Mavenir, NTT DOCOMO, INC., Sterlite Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Radisys Corporation, Casa Systems, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Parallel Wireless, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, and others. The report also includes key players who manufacture the radio units for O-RAN, namely Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Benetel Ltd., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., and others. Further, players manufacturing fiber optics, wired & wireless components for O-RAN are ip.access Ltd., Altiostar, NTS Technology, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies, which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global O-RAN market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

