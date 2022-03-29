POD Taxi Market Emerging Growth Comprehensive Market Study Innovative Business Growth Outlook Forecasting By 2029

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:56:26 / Comserve Inc. / -- The POD taxi market is estimated to grab a large amount of revenue by growing at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029.



Research Nester published a report titled "POD Taxi Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which delivers a detailed overview of the global pod taxi market in terms of market segmentation by technology, application areas, and region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with a detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The POD taxi market is estimated to grab a large amount of revenue by growing at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029, on the back of severe effects of global warming on the environment, an increasing number of road accidents, and shift in focus to use renewable power sources for running vehicles. Furthermore, as POD taxis are regarded as more cost-effective than conventional cars in the long run, the demand for these automobiles is anticipated to grow in the near future.

The POD taxi market is segmented by technology and application areas. On the basis of application areas, the segment for airports is predicted to garner the largest share in the market, which can be credited to the lesser maintenance costs of personal rapid transits (PRTs) than other airport transport systems. Along with these, PRTs are capable of providing a personalized passenger experience with better comfort and safety, which in turn is evaluated to drive growth to this market segment over the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, including, North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by government agencies for the transformation of the public transport systems and growing collaborations between local and international automobile companies in the region. It was reported that India's total spending for the implementation of the POD taxi scheme cost more than USD 530 million.

Rising Environmental Consciousness to Fuel Market Growth

POD car is an environment-friendly transport concept acquiring the ability to be fueled by renewable energy resources, such as solar power and electrically charged batteries. As the demand for sustainable automobiles is increasing, countries are emphasizing more towards high-end technology for vehicles that saves energy and eliminates the consumption of fossil fuels. This is assessed to boost the demand for POD taxis in the future.

However, lack of awareness and expensive installation of POD taxis are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of global pod taxi market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pod taxi market which includes company profiling of skyTran, 2 Getthere B.V., Mercedes-Benz AG DAI, General Motors Company GM, Vectus Ltd., Ultra Global Ltd., Metrino-PRT, The Boeing Company BA, Hyperloop Technologies, Inc., and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the pod taxi market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

