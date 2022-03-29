Glutathione Market- Global Size, Growth Insight, Share, Trends, Industry Key Players, Regional Forecast To 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:56:24 / Comserve Inc. / -- the market value of USD 192.23 million and is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 5.93% over the forecast period of 2021-2028.



The global glutathione market has shown significant growth on account of rising number of geriatric populations, increasing health awareness among the people, and growing application in end user industry. Backed by these factors, the glutathione market is estimated to witness significant growth in the coming years. In 2019, the market accounted for a market value of USD 192.23 million and is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 5.93% over the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Regionally, the global glutathione market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region. Among the market in these regions, the North American glutathione market is estimated to witness highest growth throughout the forecast period. Change in lifestyle and growing awareness about the antioxidant property of glutathione supplements are the major factors influencing the growth of the market in this region. Consumers in the US are adopting a healthy lifestyle to protect against various diseases like diabetes and skin disorders. An increasing geriatric population and increasing health concerns among consumers is anticipated to drive the demand for glutathione in the country. The glutathione market in Europe is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The glutathione market in the UK is growing rapidly on account of rising awareness among the consumers regarding preventive healthcare products. Consumers of all age groups in Europe are majorly focusing on enhancing their diet intake by utilizing nutritional ingredients, owing to increasing publicity through media and e-commerce platform, which is expected to promote the growth of supplements and pharma products.

The global glutathione market is segmented by end user into food & beverage industry, healthcare, cosmetic & personal care. Among these segments, the healthcare segment accounted for 52.46% of market share in 2019 owing to glutathione's wide use in pharmaceutical sector. It helps to decrease Parkinson's disease symptoms, boost insulin tolerance level in older people, and reduces cell damage in alcoholic and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Increasing Use Of Glutathione Among End Users And Rising Geriatric Population to Drive the Market Growth

Glutathione is primarily used in pharmaceutical products, nutritional products, cosmetics, dietary additives, and many others. It is used in prescription drugs on the back of its tissue repairing property and to treat conditions including anemia, asthma, and cataract. The rising prevalence of health problems, such as obesity, blood pressure and diabetes, has increased the growth of the nutraceutical industry, which is anticipated to increase the demand for nutraceutical glutathione products that regulate and control these diseases.

However, the side effects induced by glutathione since it contains milk-based proteins would serve as a barrier to the growth of the glutathione market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global glutathione market which includes company profiling of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. 4151, Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals, Nissor Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA MRK, Shenzhen GSH Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Jincheng Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc. among other prominent players.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Glutathione Market - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028", analyses the overall glutathione industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global glutathione market in the near future.

