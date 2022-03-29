Hypertension Drugs Market- Overview by Manufactures, Business Analysis, Opportunity, Industry Growth, and Forecast to 2029

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:52:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- Top Key Players Covered By Janssen Global Services, LLC, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation NOVN, Sanofi SAN, Merck & Co., Inc



Research Nester released a report titled "Hypertension Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which delivers detailed overview of the global hypertension drugs market in terms of market segmentation by drug class, type, distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

Hypertension drugs are a class of drug used for the treatment of hypertension and other related diseases. Owing to the increased awareness among people regarding hypertension and high blood pressure as well as advanced research activities in new drug development, the hypertension drugs market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029. The market is segmented by drug class into alpha blockers, beta blockers, diuretics, vasodilators, angiotensin converting enzyme [ACE] inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, angiotensin II receptor blockers [ARB], renin inhibitors, and others, out of which, the segment for diuretics is anticipated to hold the leading share in the hypertension drugs market. This can be attributed to wide-scale usage of diuretics class of drugs by majority of patients suffering from hypertension.

Based on the regional analysis, the global hypertension drugs market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market for hypertension drugs in North America is predicted to hold the highest share in the market on account of advanced healthcare infrastructure and presence of improved medical service in treatment of hypertension as well as presence of prominent market players in the region which manufacture and market hypertension drugs.

Rising Number of Patients Having Hypertension to Boost the Market Growth

The demand for hypertension drugs is high owing to continuous increase in incidence rate of hypertension among most of the global population. Further, sudden lifestyle changes and spike in blood levels is the leading cause of hypertension and stress related disorders in people. Additionally, the growing health awareness as well as huge investment in healthcare research activities and advancements in drug development is anticipated to increase the market growth of hypertension drugs over the forecast period. However, rising availability of alternatives and generic drugs involved in the treatment of hypertension is estimated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hypertension drugs market which includes company profiling of Janssen Global Services, LLC, Pfizer Inc. PFE, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation NOVN, Sanofi SAN, Merck & Co., Inc. MRK, Abbott ABT, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. (TSE: 4568), Atnahs Pharma UK Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Lupin Ltd LUPIN. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hypertension drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

