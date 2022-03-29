Telecom Order Management Market Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast to 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:51:21 / Comserve Inc. / -- Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region for the overall market during the forecast period. The increasing digitization in the region is expected to be major reason for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.



The report titled "Telecom Order Management Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers the detailed overview of the global telecom order management market in terms of market segmentation by deployment, by application and by region.

The market can be segmented on the basis of deployment and application. On the basis of deployment, it is sub-segmented into cloud and on-premise. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into revenue management, account management and customer management.

Telecom order management market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period. The telecom order management market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The market is expected to attain a total market value of USD 6 billion by 2027. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing trend of digitization across the globe coupled with the growing complexities associated with the management system is expected to boost the growth of market during the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global Telecom Order Management Market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is expected to be the leading region for the overall market during the forecast period. The highly developed telecom sector in the region lead to high growth of overall market during the forecast period. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest developing region for the overall market during the forecast period. The increasing digitization in the region is expected to be major reason for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing expansion of the telecom industry in the region is also driving the growth of the telecom order management market during the forecast period.

Growing demand for connected devices across the globe

The rising number of connected devices across the globe is expected to increase the demand for the telecom order management. The connected devices offer better control monitoring and optimization which allows achieving advanced level of autonomy. It also enables business operations to optimize the available resources. The other benefits associated withy these devices is that increases the efficiency of process and it also saves and reduces the cost. It also automate many manual process which is a major advantage associated with these devices. The various advantages associated with these devices is expected to increase the demand for connected devices which in turn is expected to boost the growth of overall market during the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global telecom order management market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Ericsson, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Comarch, ChikPea, Neustar, Inc. and Cerillion .The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global telecom order management market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

