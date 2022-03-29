Real Estate Crowdfunding Market- Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast To 2028

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:47:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- Key players of the global real estate crowdfunding market, which includes company profiling of CrowdStreet, Inc., RM Technologies LLC, RealCrowd, Inc



Research Nester has released a report titled "Real Estate Crowdfunding Market - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.

The concept of crowdfunding in the real estate industry took a massive leap post the implementation of the jumpstart our business startups (JOBS) act of 2012. Prior to the implementation of this act, investors could have only invested in physical properties or in real estate investment trusts (REITs). Moreover, with the increasing influence of globalization, the number of commercial real estate activities grew significantly, therefore raising the need amongst real estate companies to allocate funds to continue running their projects. As a result, real estate crowdfunding companies increasingly adopted IT technologies, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and others, for sourcing funds for their projects. Such factors are therefore anticipated to drive the growth of the global real estate crowdfunding market in the coming years.

The global real estate crowdfunding market registered is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. Increasing favorable regulations of government of nations worldwide for crowdfunding in the real estate sector, coupled with the rising number of real estate activities are some of the factors anticipated to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

The market is segmented by investors into institutional investors and individual or retail investors. Out of these segments, the institutional investors segment is projected to hold the highest market share by the end of 2028. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the benefits gained by the real estate crowdfunding platforms by sourcing large-scaled investments from the institutional investors, such as life insurance companies and pension funds.

Geographically, the market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share of 53.20% by the end of 2021. Growing popularity of lending-based platforms, growing number of commercial real estate activities, and the increasing need for funding of different real-estate projects are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

However, concerns regarding the illiquidity nature of crowdfunding investments, along with the high risks involved in crowdfunding owing to the numerous frauds reported in the recent years, are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global real estate crowdfunding market, which includes company profiling of CrowdStreet, Inc., RM Technologies LLC, RealCrowd, Inc., Groundbreaker Technologies, Inc., Groundfloor Finance Inc., DiversyFund, Inc., EstateGuru OU, AHP Servicing LLC, Crowdestate AS, and Fundrise, LLC.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "Real Estate Crowdfunding Market - Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028", analyses the overall global real estate crowdfunding industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global real estate crowdfunding market in the near future.

