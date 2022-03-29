Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast to 2029

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:44:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- Research Nester published a report titled "Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029"



Research Nester published a report titled "Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Infrastructure Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which delivers detailed overview of the Japan electric vehicle charging station infrastructure market in terms of market segmentation by type of charging station, and by application.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The Japan electric vehicle charging station infrastructure market is segmented by type of charger into slow, fast, and ultra-fast, out of which, the fast charger segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2021, on account of the growing availability of fast chargers in the nation and the need amongst vehicle owners to quickly charge their vehicles. The segment is also thriving on account of the recent advancements made in the CHAdeMO charging port y the CHAdeMO Association that promotes fast charging technology.

The Japan electric vehicle (EV) charging station infrastructure market is projected to exhibit a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2029 on account of the growing need for developing a robust charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and the favorable initiatives of the government that promotes the adoption of EVs.

Growing Need Amongst the Government of Japan to Adopt Emission Free Vehicles

The governor of Tokyo recently stated about the focus of the government to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2030 and further promote the adoption of EVs in the nation. The reform was further aided with the emphasis on incentives by means of support funds for purchasing electric vehicles and for the infrastructural development for EVs. The growing need of the government to adopt emission free vehicles is therefore anticipated to act as one of the key factors for the growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing exports of vehicles in the nation, and the presence of several large vehicle manufacturers in the region are some of the additional factors anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

However, the concern for the high cost of electric vehicle chargers is anticipated to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry."

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Japan electric vehicle charging station infrastructure market which includes company profiling of Tesla, Inc. TSLA, Takoka Toko Co., Ltd. 6617, Kikusui Electronics Corporation 6912, Delta Electronics, Inc. (TPE: 2308), ABB ABB, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. 7201, TOYOTA Connected Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Japan, and Siemens SIE. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Japan electric vehicle charging station infrastructure market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

