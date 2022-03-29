Middle East Spiral Welded Pipes Market Outlook 2029: Up-To-Date Statistics, Development Areas And Emerging Opportunities Worldwide

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:42:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Middle East spiral welded pipes market is anticipated to acquire a sizeable revenue by growing at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029



Research Nester published a report titled "Middle East Spiral Welded Pipes Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which delivers detailed overview of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market in terms of market segmentation by type, end-user, application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The Middle East spiral welded pipes market is anticipated to acquire a sizeable revenue by growing at a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2029, owing to the growing development in the infrastructure sector, increasing number of desalination processes for water treatment and the rise in the use of spiral welded pipes for commercial and residential activities in the region.

The market is segmented by type, end user and application. Based on end user, the segment for oil & gas industry is projected to grab the largest share, which can be attributed to the substantial presence of oil producers in the region, and a large number of ongoing activities in the oil & gas sector. Furthermore, the water industry segment is assessed to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period on the back of escalating demand for water in the region.

Geographically, the Middle East spiral welded pipes market is segmented into two regions, Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The market in the GCC is assessed to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period accounting to the rising number of pipeline projects and oil exports in the region, and increasing investments in real estate, petrochemicals and water sewage industries, mainly in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Intensifying Infrastructural Development in the Region to Drive Market Growth

There has been a surge in construction and infrastructural development activities in the Middle East which can be credited to the announcement of crucial upcoming projects such as FIFA World Cup 2022 and Doha Metro. This is estimated to boost the demand for welded pipes in the region in a wide range of industries including oil, refined products and water treatment, which in turn is expected to fuel market expansion in the coming years.

However, inappropriate management of pipelines and threats associated with leakage of pipes are expected to operate as key restraints to the growth of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market which includes company profiling of AL JAZEERA STEEL PRODUCTS CO., ArcelorMittal SA MT, Saudi Steel Pipes Company (TADAWUL: 1320), Attieh Steel Ltd., Jindal SAW Limited JINDALSAW, Arabian Pipes Co. (TADAWUL: 2200), Rezayat Group (National Pipe Company Ltd.), EVRAZ plc EVR, JFE Steel Corporation (TYO: 5411), Vallourec group VK, and others. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

