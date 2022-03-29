Water Soluble Fertilizers Market- Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast- 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 05:12:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- However, presence of other substitutes such as synthetic and organic fertilizers in the market with comparative lower costs is expected to behave as a market restraint in the growth of water soluble fertilizers market.
Recent report published by research nester titled "Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ delivers detailed overview of the global Water Soluble Fertilizers market in terms of market segmentation by component type, by form, by application and by regions.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.
The global water soluble fertilizers market is segmented by component type into nitrogen water soluble fertilizers, phosphorus water soluble fertilizers, potassium water-soluble fertilizers, bio fertilizers and bio stimulants; by form into liquid and powdered; by application into fertigation and foliar application and by regions. Water Soluble Fertilizers Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.
Currently the global water soluble fertilizers market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of eco-friendly fertilizers in the market. Advances in agricultural industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive water soluble fertilizers market besides the wide range of functions of water soluble fertilizers in an immense range of farming processes such as micro-irrigation, fertigation, horticulture and more during the forecast period. Moreover, various ongoing research and developmental activities in the field of bio fertilizers is estimated to expand the market for water soluble fertilizers around the globe.
As a non-contaminating fertilizing agent in the agricultural industry, North America is panned to observe substantial water soluble fertilizers market growth due to rising water soluble fertilizers usage. North America is anticipated to be followed by Europe in terms of consumption on account of expanding water soluble fertilizer requirements due to changing farming practices as well as higher investments in R&D activities. Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand and positively impact water soluble fertilizers market growth over the forecast period on account of increasing water soluble fertilizers adopting for modern farming processes.
Growing Global Population
Rising global population with growing industrialization leaves with limited arable land for farming and increasing fertilizer application in order to increase crop production capacity as well as yield quality is predicted to expand the usage of water soluble fertilizers by farmers.
Increasing Environmental Awareness
The rising demand for water soluble fertilizers on account of lower water pollution due to high water solubility and rising environmental awareness across the globe is anticipated to increase the market for water soluble fertilizers over the forecast period.
However, presence of other substitutes such as synthetic and organic fertilizers in the market with comparative lower costs is expected to behave as a market restraint in the growth of water soluble fertilizers market.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Water Soluble Fertilizers market which includes company profiling of Sinochem Fertilizer Co Ltd, Agrium Inc., Israel Chemical, Lowa Fertilizer, Qatar Fertilizer, Yara International, Sinochem Fertilizer Co. Ltd., Everris International B.V., Hebei Monband water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd. and Sociedad Quimica YMinera SA. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Water Soluble Fertilizers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
