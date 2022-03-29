The Financial Technology Report Names Scott Tynes of Consero Global One of the Top 50 Financial Technology CEOs of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - March 29, 2022 - (

)

Consero Global LLC, a pacesetter in Finance as a Service (FaaS), today announced that its co-founder and CEO, Scott Tynes, was named one of the top 50 fintech CEOs of the year by The Financial Technology Report.

According to The Financial Technology Report, these awardees represent some of the most accomplished and innovative leaders across the sector. From a collection of impressive nominees, these fintech CEOs were selected for their proven ability to lead others, their expertise, and their impact on this ever-changing industry.

The Financial Technology Report highlighted that these executives and their companies are changing the way technology enhances and automates the delivery of financial services, including Finance as a Service (FaaS), lending, personal finance, equity financing, consumer banking and other areas.

As CEO, Scott Tynes led Consero in disrupting the way businesses set up and scale their finance department. Consero's FaaS model combines cutting-edge technology, processes, and people in a fully managed solution to deliver precise financial visibility and improved operational scalability.

In 2021, Scott and team celebrated Consero's 15-year anniversary since establishing their brand as the pioneer in the Finance as a Service (FaaS) industry. Under Scott's leadership, Consero experienced their single biggest year of growth in their history with 54% revenue growth. This was anchored by a combination of organic growth and M&A. With Scott at the lead, Consero made their first two acquisitions, joining forces with two best-in-class partners. This allowed the company to rapidly expand their geographic reach and proprietary technology portfolio, add new services, and expand into new industry verticals.

Scott is committed to service excellence for Consero's clients, which begins with ensuring customers achieve their desired outcomes. During 2021, Consero onboarded 54 new clients in industries ranging from software and health tech to investment management firms who were looking to modernize their finance function and get the control and insight needed to steer their businesses toward success.

Prior to founding Consero, Scott was Director of Finance at Trilogy Software where he led efforts to build their offshore finance team. It was in this role where Scott developed his passion for helping mid-sized companies with their finance function. When leading efforts to acquire software companies for Trilogy, Scott found the finance function was a disaster, with most companies struggling to produce quality financials or KPIs. And as a result, Consero was founded to deliver a world-class finance function to growing companies.

"The award is an honor, but beyond that, it's further recognition of what the entire Consero team has accomplished for our clients," says Tynes. "These accolades only inspire us to continue to evolve our solution to maximize the service levels we can bring to our clients," Tynes added.

About Consero Global:

Founded in 2006—by Scott Tynes, Bill Klein, and Kiran Jagannath—Consero Global disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic CFOs are adopting Consero's cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 130 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero Global for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

