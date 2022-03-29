Indium Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2024

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 04:53:19 / Comserve Inc. / -- Global indium market is expected to grow at 9.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global indium market is expected to reach at USD 584.9 Billion by the end of 2024.



The global indium market is segmented into application such as indium tin oxide, semiconductor & LED, solder and alloy, photovoltaic, thermal interface materials, batteries and others. Indium tin oxide segment is further sub-segmented into flat panel display, LCD smart phones, televisions, notebooks and flat screen computer monitors.

Owing to indium's unique properties such as high conductivity and optical transparency make them more desirable in development of flat panel display and other display screens. Further, such properties of indium are creating a huge demand for indium across the globe.

Global indium market is expected to grow at 9.5% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global indium market is expected to reach at USD 584.9 Billion by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of growing consumer electronics market across the globe. Increasing adoption of touch screen incorporated technologies such as smartphones, computers and others is estimated to drive the growth of global indium market over the forecast period. Additionally, high workability of indium metal is also a major factor which is fueling the growth of market across all regions.

The Asia Pacific indium market dominated the global market of indium in 2016. This growth in Asia Pacific region can be attributed to booming consumer electronics market in this region. Large scale applications and wide availability of indium product are expected to enhance the growth of Asia Pacific indium market in near future.

Wide Scale Applications

Battery, optical lens, LED, low temperature alloys, PCB assembly, thermal management and thin indium metal film are some major applications of indium. Further, unmatchable properties of indium such as such as high conductivity and optical transparency are key reasons which are predicted to augment the growth of global indium market in upcoming years.

Increasing Demand in Consumer Electronics Market

Indium is a highly conductive material and this property makes it more acceptable in electronic devices. Use of indium in circuit boards, smart phones and in touch screen technologies is projected to enhance the growth of global indium market across the globe.

However, presence of alternatives of indium such as poly (3,4- ethylenedioxythiophene) for application in touch screens and flexible displays are likely to inhibit the growth of the indium market in the near future.

The report titled "Indium Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024" delivers detailed overview of the global indium market in terms of market segmentation by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global indium market which includes company profiling of Umicore N.V., Nyrstar N.V., Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., PPM Pure Metals GmBh, Indium Corporation, KOREAZINC, Tianzin Indium Products Co. Ltd., Corning Precision Material and Indium Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global indium market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

