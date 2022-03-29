Europe Grease Market Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation And Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 04:49:45 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Grease Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The European grease market is expected to registering a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the environmental and health concerns regarding brominated and other flame retardants.



- On the flipside, the non-suitability of hydroxides to high-temperature applications is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

- Increasing prominence for polyurea greases is projected to offer opportunities for the manufacturers in the near future.

Key Market Trends



Metal Soaps to Dominate the Market



- Metal soap is the majorly used thickener for grease production, as it determines the grease properties. These include simple and complex metallic soaps (simple soaps include single fatty acids, whereas complex soaps have multiple fatty acids as complexing agents).

- Thickener acts as an agent that sets the grease apart from fluid lubricants. These are molecules, particles, or polymers that are partially soluble in lubricating fluid and impart a semi-solid consistency to the grease.

- Metallic soap thickener is used in various industries, such as automotive, construction and off-highways, general manufacturing, steel, mining, and other industries, due to its high mechanical stability and temperature tolerance characteristics.

- Lithium, aluminum, sodium, and calcium are the majorly used metals in these thickeners. Organic acids are being added as complexing agents to conventional metal soaps, in order to attain better load-carrying properties and achieve higher dropping points.

- Complex type thickeners have been witnessing the highest demand growth in the recent years, owing to their enhanced properties compared to simple thickeners. Complex thickeners provide improved temperature resistance, and they may not loose their structure as the temperatures approach 300ºC. Lithium complex is consumed mostly in this category, with growing demand for high performance greases. Other majorly used complex type thickeners include aluminum complex, sodium complex, and calcium complex.



- The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world. In 2019, the German economy grew by about 0.5%, which had been its weakest growth rate in the last five years. The country's economic growth was affected by various factors, such as trade tensions leading to reduced exports, and recent government policies on debts and fiscal adjustments. The country plans to prevent the further downfall of the economy due to the COVID-19 impact by announcing the availability of funds (of over USD 600 billion), to ensure growth and smooth functioning in various public sectors in the near future.​

- Till now, Germany has withstood the pandemic better than other European countries, recording fewer COVID-19 deaths. Its economy has been relatively strong during more than six weeks of lockdown, owing to generous stimulus packages and a decision to keep open factories and construction sites. These efforts are expected to maintain market stability in the near future.

- According to the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems, the wind power generated in the country in the first half of 2020 was approximately 75TWh. This value is about 11.7% above what was recorded in 2019. The wind power generation increased in the month of February, primarily due to numerous winter storms. The share of the net generation of electricity through wind power increased to 45%, which can also be attributed to a dip in overall energy (majorly other energy forms), due to the coronavirus crisis. However, the number also reflects several underlying policy shifts, including the shutdown of nuclear and coal power plants that were carried out in late 2019.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is highly consolidated among the top five players. The top companies have been utilizing competitive strategies and investments to retain and expand their shares. The top five players, namely FUCHS, Royal Dutch Shell, Lukoil, Lubrita, and Axel Christiernsson International AB, account for about 67% of the market studied.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Higher Performance Greases in Wind Power and Electric Vehicle Industries

4.1.3 Booming Wood Pellet Production

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

