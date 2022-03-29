Europe Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 04:50:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- Europe Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for boiler water treatment chemicals in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the consumption of boiler water treatment chemicals is the accelerating usage in power generation and processing industries. However, the hazardous nature of hydrazine is expected to restrain the market studied during the forecast period.



- The shifting focus onto the usage of green chemicals is likely to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied during the forecast period.

- Among the European countries, the United Kingdom accounted for the largest market share currently and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors to Dominate the Market



- Scale inhibitors currently dominated the Europe boiler water treatment chemicals market. During boiler water operation at industrial plants, the pipelines accumulate scale on their walls.

- These scales if remain untreated can cause overheating, reduced efficiency in heat transfer, tube failures and restrict circulation, which in turn will reduce the reliability on the boiler water system.

- To avoid such a situation, scale inhibitors are widely used in various industries such as oil & gas, power generation, textile, and food processing.

- As the end-user industries continue to grow, coupled with increasing focus to treat water before releasing is expected to drive the market for scale inhibitors through the forecast period in Europe region.



United Kingdom to Dominate the Market



- Among the European countries, the United Kingdom accounts for the major share of the Europe boiler water treatment chemicals market.

- The major industries in the country with an extensive usage of boiler water, where the treatment of the water is necessary, are the power industry, the food processing industry, the industrial equipment manufacturing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and the processed metals industry.

- The growth in the power industry would increase the demand for boiling water and its chemicals in this region.

- However, owing to political and economic uncertainty caused by Brexit, the growth of the end-user industries has been slowing down in the recent past which in turn is affecting the market share of the country in the Europe boiler water treatment chemicals market.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe boiler water treatment chemicals market is moderately fragmented. Some of the major players of the market are Ecolab, Suez, Kurita Water Industries Ltd, Solenis, and Kemira among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Power Industry

4.1.2 Growing Popularity of Zero Liquid Blowdown

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Hazardous Nature of Hydrazine

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

