In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Hormones Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2029

Research Nester published a report titled "In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Hormones Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2029" which delivers detailed overview of the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) hormones market in terms of market segmentation by type, gender, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with detailed discussion on current and future market trends that are associated with the growth of the market.

The global in vitro fertilization (IVF) hormones market is segmented by type into follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)/gonadotropin-releasing hormone agonist (GnRH), and luteinizing hormone (LH), out of which, the follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2021, owing to the high preference of the healthcare practitioners for the utilization of FSH.

In the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 48 million coupled and 186 million individuals live with infertility around the globe.

Regionally, the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) hormones market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa regions, out of which, the market in Europe is projected to witness the highest market share by the end of 2029. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the growing awareness of IVF treatment amongst the individuals and therefore the need for IVF hormones, followed by the growing support of the government of the nations to promote the awareness for such treatments.

Lowering Fertility Rate and the Rising Adoption of IVF Treatment to Drive the Market Growth

The World Bank, in one of its statistics, stated that globally, the fertility rate decreased to 2.415 in the year 2018 from 2.696 (births per woman) in the year 2000.

The statistics portray the rising concern for the lowering fertility rate worldwide, which is raising the need amongst individuals to opt for treatment which can help lower the growing distress among the majority of couples for not having their own child. IVF hormones help to catalyze the process by stimulating the production of eggs or sperms in women and men respectively. Growing incidences of infertility, owing to the occurrence of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in females, or infertility in males, and the rising adoption of IVF treatments, followed by the growing advancements in the success rate of IVF treatments, are some of the significant factors anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, concerns for the high cost of IVF treatment, health risks of taking IVF hormones, and the social barriers in many under-developed and developing nations for the preferring IVF treatments, are some of the factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) hormones market which includes company profiling of Merck KGaA MKKGY, GENPHARM, Aquatic Group, BioVendor – Laboratorni medicina a.s., Biogenix Inc. Pvt. Ltd., Midas Pharma GmbH, Empower Pharmacy, Kamiya Biomedical Company, BBI Solutions, and Lee Biosolutions, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global in vitro fertilization (IVF) hormones market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

