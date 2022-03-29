Middle-East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 04:48:34 / Comserve Inc. / -- Middle-East and Africa Electronics Adhesives Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The Middle-East & Africa electronics adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 8% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from the developing countries of the region. However, volatility in the raw material prices is hindering the growth of the market studied.



- Growing demand and penetration of electric vehicles is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

- Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

- Among the application areas, surface mounting is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Surface Mounting Application to Dominate the Market



- Surface mounting, also known as chip bonding, accounts for the highest share of the Middle-East and Africa electronics adhesives market.

- The major types of adhesives used in this application include mostly one-component systems, made from acrylics, epoxies, or urethane acrylates, and can be either electrically or thermally conductive.

- These adhesives used have superior physical and chemical quality which helps them to have a long shelf life, a high wet strength, rapid curing, strength, and flexibility.

- This surface mounting adhesives are used to hold SMT components on a substrate that requires double-sided processing before it goes into a solder reflow or wave solder process. Additionally, they are used to add extra holding power for larger components exposed to high shock environments.

- Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, the surface mounting application is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



Saudi Arabia to Dominate the Market



- Saudi Arabia accounts for the highest share of the Middle-East & Africa electronics adhesives market currently.

- With increasing focus on improving the safety of the vehicles in the country while at the same time ensuring entertainment, the demand and usage of printed circuit boards is consistently increasing. This, in turn, is accelerating the demand for electronic adhesives.

- However, the unstable political conditions may have have negative effect on the market growth in the coming years.

- Owing to the above-mentioned factors, Saudi Arabia is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Middle-East & Africa electronics adhesives market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M, and Arkema, amongst others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

