Europe Chromatography Resins Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Forecast 2022-2031

The Europe chromatography resins market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 6%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing academic and commercial R&D spending on pharmaceuticals and technological advancements in chromatography resins.



- Rising importance of green chromatography is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

- Germany is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Increasing Usage of Ion Exchange Chromatography Resins Technology



- Ion exchange chromatography resins are majorly used in the food and beverage processing industry for efficient purification of crystalline sugar and liquid sugar syrup, by removing salt ions from raw solutions and absorbing the yellowish-brown substances that are responsible for their natural color.

- Fruit juice, beer, and wine producers majorly employ this technique, as many undesirable molecules, such as color bodies or taste/odor, have to be added during initial stages, but these added compounds have to be removed, in order to achieve the pure final product.

- In recent times, processed foods are subjected to stringent purity specifications for their component ingredients. For instance, the sweetener products, which are added to soft drinks, need to be colorless, odorless, and mineral-free.

- In addition, sugar, sugar alcohols, high fructose corn syrup, sweeteners, food additives, and nutritionals are majorly required to meet the stringent purity challenges. In order to meet these stringent regulations, food manufacturers are employing ion exchange chromatography techniques.

- The demand for ion exchange chromatography resins is expected to grow, as it is a cost-effective option, and it meets the stringent regulations pertaining to food processing.



Germany to Dominate the Market



- The pharmaceutical industry in Germany is the largest in Europe and the fourth largest in the world. The future growth is highly dependent on domestic demand and import-export demand.

- The demand for chromatography resins from the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be moderate due to the decrease in domestic demand. However, the exports are anticipated to contribute to the demand for these resins.

- Germany, being country with major industries in the region, requires water and environmental analysis to know the impact of industrial pollution. This analysis helps in providing clean water for various purposes and healthy environment for living. These practices and analysis are expected to increase as the nation moves toward clean, green and healthier living. The analysis requires chromatography resins for testing. This is expected to increase the market for chromatography resins.

- Thus, all the factors, in turn are projected to drive the demand for the chromatography resins in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Europe chromatography resins market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, General Electric, Merck KGaA, Dupont, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

