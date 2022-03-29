South America Paints and Coatings Additives Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 04:48:16 / Comserve Inc. / -- South America Paints and Coatings Additives Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The South America paints and coatings additives market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. Increasing demand for environment-friendly products are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



- Environmental impacts and regulations, and presence of low-quality substitute are likely to hinder the market's growth.

- Development of environment-friendly and advanced additives is expected to create opportunities for the market growth in the future.

- Brazil is expected to dominate the market and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112179



Key Market Trends



Architectural Segment to Dominate the Market



- The architectural segment includes additives used in coatings for commercial purposes, such as office buildings, warehouses, retail convenience stores, shopping malls, and residential buildings.

- Some of the majorly used additives for architectural coatings include rheological modifiers, defoamers, dispersants, and wetting agents.

- In general, the additives used for architectural coatings help in enhancing surface properties, stabilizing pigment, enhancing wetting and dispersing properties and defoaming properties, etc.

- The increasing demand for decorative coatings in houses, for greater aesthetics, is estimated to boost the demand for paint and coating additives in architectural coatings at a significant rate in the next few years.

- Thus, the demand for paints and coatings is increasing, in turn having a direct impact on the additives market.



Brazil to Dominate the Market



- There are several built-up demands for investments in productive capacity. Brazil is facing problems in the construction industry, owing to various situations, such as political and economic corruption in the country.

- Due to corruption and bribery, in construction companies, the Brazilian government introduced the "car wash investigation". The investigation mostly focused on various construction companies for corruption charges.

Request For The Sample Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112179



- The government of Brazil initiated programmes because of the decrease in the public financing for infrastructure projects. One such program is the Programme of Investment Partnerships (PPI). It helped expand and strengthen the relationship between the private sector and the state, with partnership contracts.

- Minha Casa, Minha Vida' (My House, My Life) was launched in 2009. This program is funded mainly through the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), a federal infrastructure-upgrading program.

- Owing to all these factors, the demand for paints & coatings in the region increases. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for coating additives during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The South America paints and coatings additives market is partially consolidated. Key players in the market include Altana, Ashland, Dow, ELEMENTIS PLC, and Solvay, among others.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Environment-Friendly Products

4.1.2 Strong Growth in Emerging Markets because of Booming Construction Activity

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Environmental Impacts and Regulations

4.2.2 Presence of Low Quality Substitute

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

Request For Full Report >> South America Paints and Coatings Additives Market

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post South America Paints and Coatings Additives Market Grow with a High CAGR- Global Industry Analysis, Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.