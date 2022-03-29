Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Electronics Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 04:47:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Electronics Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The global polyurethane (PU) adhesives in electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.8% during the forecast period. The demand for PU adhesives in electronics is widely driven by the increased application in automotive industry and growing technological dominance. However, regulations related to VOC emission is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.



- Among product types, the electrically conductive adhesives are expected to dominate the market, owing to their superior intrinsic properties, like thermal dissipation functionality, making them suitable for numerous applications.

- The continuous innovation and development of advanced technologies across the globe is likely to offer opportunities for the PU adhesives in electronics market.

- Asia-Pacific stands to be the largest and fastest growing region in the studied market, where electronics production, demand and exports have been significantly influencing the consumption of PU adhesives for electronic applications.

Key Market Trends



Electrically Conductive Adhesives Segment Dominating the Market



- Electrically conductive adhesives are used in the electronics industry on components which are required to be held in place to pass electrical current between them.

- PUR two-part adhesives is widely used for this purpose, which either needs to be mixed or supplied pre-mixed and frozen like the snap-cure epoxies.

- PUR adhesives also offer high peel strength and flexibility which makes it widely suitable for electronic applications. Such properties make it widely popular for use in global electronics market.

- The electronics industry has been continuously innovating existing products with advanced features, along with development of new electronic devices and technologies which has been driving production and growth in electronics industry.

- For instance, some of the current innovation which have been driving the production in electronics industry includes 5G supporting smartphones, chromecast, smart speakers, etc.

- Thus, the aforementioned factors are projected to drive the global consumption of PUR adhesives for electronic applications over the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific dominates the consumption of PU adhesives in electronics market, owing to the presence of some major countries, such as China, Japan and South Korea, which are engaged in the production and export of electronic products.

- In terms of production, exports and consumption, China stands to be the largest market for consumer electronics in the region (as well as globally). China's production of mobile phones, televisions and computers is the largest in the world.

- Besides, countries such as Vietnam, South Korea, etc., have been benefited due to comparatively lower cost of production, which is considerably driving the domestic electronic production in such countries.

- Hence, presence of the strong production base of such end-user industries and growing construction investments have been driving the consumption of polyurethane (PU) adhesives in electronics in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The global polyurethane (PU) adhesives in electronics market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market includes 3M, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, amongst others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

