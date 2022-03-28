United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2030

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 03:53:07 / Comserve Inc. / -- The value (in current USD) added by the manufacturing industry in the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to the statistics by the World Bank, touched USD 2.175 Trillion, USD 202.129 Billion, and USD 159.724 Billion



Research Nester has released a report titled "United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030" which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, along with the impact of COVID-19 and a detailed discussion on the latest trends and future opportunities that are associated with the growth of the market.

The value (in current USD) added by the manufacturing industry in the United States, Mexico and Canada, according to the statistics by the World Bank, touched USD 2.175 Trillion, USD 202.129 Billion, and USD 159.724 Billion respectively in the year 2017, up from USD 1.695 Trillion, USD 135.873 Billion, and USD 138.304 Billion respectively in the year 2009.

The statistics portrays the growing manufacturing industry in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, which is driving the demand for numerous mechanical equipment, useful for different manufacturing processes. In the manufacturing industry, compressed air is one such element which is utilized widely for manufacturing different products. As a result, there is a growing need for air compressors amongst these organizations, which is expected to drive the growth of the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market.

The air compressor market in the United States, Canada, and Mexico is anticipated to attain a CAGR of 4.90%, 3.50%, and 4.10% respectively over the forecast period, i.e., 2021 – 2030. The market is further estimated to generate a revenue of USD 7960.18 Million, USD 828.50 Million, and USD 526.68 Million respectively by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 4933.65 Million, USD 587.34 Million, and USD 352.40 Million respectively in the year 2020.

The United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market is segmented by output power into 50kW – 100kW, 100kW – 250kW, 250kW – 500kW, and above 500kW. Amongst these, the 100kW – 250kW segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 3422.88 Million, USD 356.25 Million and USD 221.21 Million in the United States, Canada, and Mexico respectively by the end of 2030.

However, the increasing concern for pollution caused by air compressors and the stringent regulatory standards for attaining SDGs are some of the major factors predicted to hinder the market growth in the coming years.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market, which includes company profiling of Atlas Copco AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Sulzer Ltd., Elliott Group, Hitachi, Ltd., Sullair, LLC, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Quincy Compressor LLC, Curtis-Toledo, Inc., Saylor-Beall Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN, MAT Industries, LLC (Campbell Hausfeld), Sullivan-Palatek Inc., Chicago Pneumatic, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Werther International, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Bobcat Company, ELGi EQUIPMENTS LTD., and others.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled "United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico Air Compressor Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030", analyses the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the United States (U.S.), Canada, and Mexico air compressor market in the near future.

