Global Gypsum Boards Market : Outlook By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2027

Exhibiting the market analysis for the next eight years, Research Nester has updated its database of market intelligence reports by adding the report titled "Gypsum Boards Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" which delivers a detailed overview of the gypsum boards market in terms of market segmentation by product, by type, by application, thickness and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter's five force model.

The global gypsum boards market is segmented by type, product type, application type, and thickness. Based on type, the market is segmented into X-type and regular type gypsum boards. Based on the product, the market is categorized into pre-decorated boards, wallboards, and ceiling boards. Based on application, the market is sub-segmented into commercial, residential, institutional, and pre-engineered metal buildings. Based on thickness, the market is bifurcated into ½ inch, 5/8inch and others.

The global gypsum boards market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027 owing to rapid industrialization, rise in residential sector, and urbanization leading to changing lifestyle of people with increased spending capacity around the globe. The capacity of gypsum board to provide better quality and varied ceilings designs as compared to traditional cement and plasters is anticipated to hone the market growth.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market)."

Access Full Report, here: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-1023

Regionally, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a major market share with around 55% of global consumption owing to high product demand in residential and pre-engineered metal building construction segments. China being the major producer of gypsum products is anticipated to have leading market shares in the region. The market in the Middle East and Africa region is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to increased investment in infrastructure and construction sectors.

The increasing awareness about gypsum boards that are efficient to use and provides high thermal and fire resistance coupled with numerous decorative applications and ease of application are anticipated to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the innovations and development in the gypsum board production such as ECOPHIT, the gypsum board with graphite in it to provide better heat distribution and cooling effect are anticipated to positively affect the growth of the market in upcoming years.

However, limited shelf life and restrictions on storage conditions along with taxation and duties imposed on the export and import of the gypsum material are some of the restraining factors that might hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the gypsum boards market which includes company profiling of BGC Plasterboard, CGC Inc., Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd., CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS, Global Gypsum Board Co LLC, Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd., LafargeHolcim, PABCO Building Products LLC., Saint-Gobain Manufacturing Company, USG Zawawi Drywall LLC SFZ, and VOLMA. The profiling enfolds the companies' key information, which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the gypsum boards market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

