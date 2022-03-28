Phytogenic Feed Additives Market- Global Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Forecast 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 02:39:22 / Comserve Inc. / -- There have been various restrictions in many countries over the use of in-feed antibiotics. Introduction of phytogenic feed additives also referred to as phytobiotics, have resulted in product derivation



The global phytogenic feed additives market is segmented by packaging into flexible, rigid and others; by application into diary, poultry, aquaculture and others and by regions. Phytogenic feed additives market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

Currently the global phytogenic feed additives market is observing vibrant growth owing to increasing demand of animal digestibility enhancers in the market. Advance in dairy industry in the past few years and growing technological explorations is projected to drive phytogenic feed additives market besides the wide range of functions of phytogenic feed additives in an immense range of industries such as dairy, poultry and aquaculture during the forecast period.

As a precursor to animal nutrition in various animal care industries, North America is panned to observe substantial phytogenic feed additives market growth due to its innate nature of adopting technologically advanced products in its nascent stages. North America is anticipated to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding requirements for phytogenic feed additives in antimicrobial animal treatment and careful feeding. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact Phytogenic Feed Additives Market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing phytogenic feed additives application for improving gut functioning to provide with better quality products for the meat consumers of the region is expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

Growing Applications on account of improved Livestock Quality

Application of phytogenic feed additives in the improvement of gut function by stimulatory effect on digestive secretions such as enzymes, bile, and mucus by phytogenic substances to improve animal growth and quality is estimated to serve as a major factor in the growth of phytogenic feed additives market. Increased feed intake also helps in better quality of animal on account of increased palatability of the diet due to enhanced odor and flavors of feed.

Restrictions on the Use of Anti-microbial

There have been various restrictions in many countries over the use of in-feed antibiotics. Introduction of phytogenic feed additives also referred to as phytobiotics, have resulted in product derivation for potential animal performance improvements.

However, lack of awareness regarding the availability of these products and resistance towards change owing to lower profit margins is predicted to behave as restraining factor in the phytogenic feed additives market growth. Moreover, herbs and spices exhibiting antimicrobial properties may pose similar side-effect risks to the producers as well as meat consumers.

The report titled "Global Phytogenic Feed Additives Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global Phytogenic Feed Additives market in terms of market segmentation by packaging, by application and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Phytogenic Feed Additives market which includes company profiling of Biomin Company, Delacon Biotechnik GmbH, A/B Technologies International, Inc., British Horse Feeds, Miavit GmbH, Tolsa, S.A, Zhengzhou Xinbanghuifa Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yung Zip Pharmaceutical Trading Co., Ltd., Wudi Deda Agriculture Co. Ltd. and Cargill. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Phytogenic Feed Additives market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market)."

