North America Border Security Market: With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031

- Although North American region witnessed less territorial conflicts, the United States is still investing in the development of advanced bordor security systems such as perimeter breach detectors and coastal security systems to limit the influx of illegal immigrants, trafficking, drug smuggling, and terrorism.

- The increase in defense spending in the region is propelling the market for surveillance aircraft, UAVs, coastal patrol boats, aerostats, etc. These are essential assets for border security and they are constantly upgraded with advanced detection and imaging technology for better performance.

- The development and adoption of advanced technologies such as sensor based detectors, advanced laser systems, shared intelligence networks, Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc. is propelling the growth of border security systems market in North America.

Key Market Trends



Technological Advancement is Driving The Growth of the Market



The United States and Canada share an 8,891 kilometers long border and defense agencies of both the countries work together to resolve border security issues. Many combined initiatives such as North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), International Boundary Commission (IBC), etc. have been undertaken to increase co-operation and collaborations for technological developments. Deployment of biometric and biographical information sharing solutions, underground sensors, machine learning algorithms, thermal imaging cameras, drones, etc. to identify understaffed border checkpoints is propelling the growth of the market. The region is also constantly developing technology to detect and outperform the advanced countermeasure deployed by drug cartels. Drug cartels are using encrypted cellular networks powered by solar devices, drones, and ultralight aircraft, narco-submarines, etc. for smuggling drugs into the United States and Canada. The aforementioned factor is propelling the growth of maritime patrol and security systems because 80% of the drugs entering the United States come through maritime routes. A solicitation issued by the Customs and Border Protection Agency (CBP) in 2019 sought a single technology solution called Linear Ground Detection System (LGDS) that is capable of detecting and identifying all breaches, intrusions and threats by being unaffected by natural and man-made hinderances across borders with Canada and Mexico. Countries such as United States is also enhancing its air surveillance capabilities and United States CBP will start receiving its new fleet of 16 Airbus H125s helicopters from late 2020. The aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of border security market in North America.



The United States is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The United States has the biggest defense budget in the world and a significant portion of that is spent on the development of border security solutions. The United States has increased its spending on technological research and development and rapid deployment of these advanced systems for coastal patrol and surveillance is significantly driving the growth of the market in the country. The US Coast Guards are developing new laser technology and are enhancing the existing one. Coast Guard - Hailing Acoustic Laser-Light Tactical System (CG-HALLTS) is a tripod-mounted device with very focused acoustic capabilities through which communication can be established between long distances and it can also act as an eye-safe dazzling laser for suspect boats, ships, and vessels. Other modifications such as 12 million Candlepower Maxa Beam searchlight, long-range acoustic device speaker with a range of 2 miles, etc, are currently underway on CG-HALLTS. The United States Army is currently negotiating with local communities for approval of the installation of the Slash CameraPole System in the Swanton Sector at the Canada border. Currently, there are two Slash CameraPole systems installed in the sector and both are equipped with several infrared cameras powered with solar energy and fuel cell. United States is currently flying several drone surveillance missions alongside border with Mexico to curb the illegal entry of immigrants, smugglers and traffickers. The drones and UAVs are currently being used in synergy with sensors and Artificial Intelligence to perform operations such as aerial based thermal imaging, facial recognitions, etc. The opto-electronics and thermal imaging technology is also witnessing developments in areas such as weather proof operations, etc. and this factor is significantly propelling the growth of border security systems market in the US.

Competitive Landscape



The North America Border Security Market is fragmented. Some of the prominent players in the market are Elbit Systems, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and FLIR Systems Inc. among others. The players in the market have developed expertise in specific platform based security systems and caters to the need of different agencies responsible for air, land and maritime security in the region. The players are investing heavily in technology development to meet the growing sophisticated needs of defense and security agencies. The main revenue generation strategy of players is winning long term contracts and deals from security agencies and authorities.



