Nephroureteral Stent Market- Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on "Nephroureteral Stent Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027"delivers detailed overview of the Nephroureteral Stent Market in terms of market segmentation by type, by composition materials, by application, by end user and by region.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.
The Global Nephroureteral stent market is segmented by type, composition material, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into open end stents, closed end stents, double pigtail stents and multiloop stents. On the basis of composition material, the market is segmented into Polyurethane Stents, Silicone Stents, Hydrogel Stents, Plastic Stents, Metal Stents and Coated Stents. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Lithotripsy, Ureterorenoscopy and Schistosomiasis.
Further, by end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and gastrointestinal surgery clinics and others. The Nephroureteral stentmarket is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by end user, out of which, the hospitals segment is anticipated to have significant growth on account of sedentary lifestyle and increasing geriatric population.
Adoption of a Sedentary Lifestyle
Sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of many diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, kidney stone etc. Increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle is expected to boost the growth of the Nephroureteral stentmarket.
Increasing Geriatric Population
Geriatric population tend to possess more chances of urinal problems which increases the demand for ureteric stents which is expected to boost the growth of the nephroureteral stentmarket.
Lack of Exercise and Poor Dietary Habits
Due to lack of exercise and poor dietary habits, people tend to become obese and prone to various diseases such as kidney stone, urinal problems, diabetes etc. which give rise to the demand for ureteric stents. This is expected to boost the growth of ureteric stents market.
North America and Europe are expected to witness high growth on the back of increased number of urological surgeries, presence of key global players in the region and continuous research and development projects. Asia Pacific is expected to show positive growth on the back of favorable patient demographics and developing healthcare infrastructure. Middle East is expected to grow significantly on the back of better urology services.
However, the complications and side effects after removal of the stent and lack of skilled surgeons are expected to act as key restraints towards the growth of Nephroureteral stent market over the forecast period.
This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Nephroureteral Stent Market which includes company profiling of Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R.Bard, Cook Medical and Medline Industries. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.
On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Nephroureteral Stent Market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
