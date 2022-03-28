Military Ground Vehicle Actuators Market: Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:33:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- The military ground vehicle actuators market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3% during the forecast period.



The military ground vehicle actuators market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3% during the forecast period.



- The rise in military spending by nations such as United States, China, India, Russia, etc. due to growth in terrorism, border conflicts, etc. is propelling the investments in military ground vehicles with advanced automated functions. This factor is significantly driving the market growth for military ground vehicle actuators.

- The increasing use of armored vehicles with mounted weapon systems, protection systems, etc. are driving the market growth for military ground vehicle actuators. The growing emphasis on reducing the weight of the armored vehicles is propelling the use of linear and electromechanical actuators for door actuation, window actuation, seat adjustment, brake, and throttle control, etc.

- The rise in automation and expected large scale arrival of autonomous self-driven defense vehicle technology is also expected to significantly boost the use actuators in military vehicles. Geographies such as North America and Europe are investing in research and development of autonomous ground weapon vehicles such as autonomous tanks, etc. The efficiency and life saving ability of autonomous systems will be propelled by the use of advanced actuators in future.

Key Market Trends



Electric Actuators To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The growing trend of electrification and autonomy in military vehicles is driving the market growth for electric actuators. Electric actuators minimize the loss of energy and when used in combination with pneumatic and hydraulic actuators, produce high electromechanical power, robust performance with higher efficiency. Electrical linear actuators are being used in military vehicles for applications such as motion control, utility actuation, suspension, auto hitch, etc. owing to their capability to perform under loads of 50000N and above. Due to the high focus on autonomy, piezoelectric actuators have become one of the most advanced devices for actuation in computers and devices installed in military vehicles. Electric actuators are also easy to maintain, have a low cost of assembling and high thermal stability. The advanced lightweight gun systems on modern combat vehicles are using electrical systems for linkless ammunition feeding, speed firing mechanisms, etc. The constant innovation in the design of electromechanical actuators is also increasing the survivability of armored vehicle systems. Technological innovations such as multi-functionality that enables rotary as well as linear actuation from a single device to work in tandem, is producing cost efficiency and reduction in weight and size of systems. The aforementioned factors are propelling the market growth of Electric Actuators for military ground vehicles.



North America To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period



North America consists of countries such as the United States that has the biggest military budget in the world. A significant portion of military spending is directed towards the development of highly advanced and autonomous ground vehicle systems. Advancements in technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, etc. are propelling the growth of intelligent ground vehicle systems in the region. The United States is currently working on several autonomous vehicle system technologies. In 2019 Ground Vehicle Systems Center developed a standard set of hardware and software that can enable remote control in armored vehicles. United States is focusing on Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicles that are a potential replacement for M2 Bradley IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicles). In 2020, the United States Army is expected to conduct live-fire tests of M113 Armored Personnel Carrier based Robotic Combat Vehicles. The growing advancement in ammunition technology, design, and material is leading to increased adoption of armored vehicles remote weapon stations. The aforementioned factors and instances are propelling the market growth for military ground vehicle actuators.

Competitive Landscape



Moog Inc., Nook Industries Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, AMETEK Inc., Kyntronics, etc. are some of the prominent players in the military ground vehicle actuators market. The market is witnessing a heavy demand due to increased investments in land-based autonomous combat vehicle technology. Players are witnessing huge opportunities in the growing demand for robust motion control requirements with higher efficiency and lightweight. The revenue generation of market players depends upon innovations in design and performance, the cost-effectiveness of products and partnerships with major land-based combat system manufacturers.



