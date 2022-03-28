America Attack Helicopter Market: Outlook , Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:31:31 / Comserve Inc. / -- The America attack helicopter market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3% during the forecast period (2022-2031).



- The rise in military spending by countries in North and South America region to increase their air superiority and ground troop support capability is driving the growth of attack helicopters market in the region.

- The global deployment of attack helicopters by the United States and its NATO partner nations such as Canada to curb terrorism and humanitarian crisis is propelling the growth of attack helicopters in the region. In challenging terrains of Afghanistan and Iraq, it becomes difficult for armored vehicles to provide adequate support to ground combat units. Attack helicopters provide high agility, and firepower and become a defining lifesaving factor in combat affected regions.

- Technological advancements such as stealth technology that produces low heat and sound signatures, autonomous capabilities, advanced electronic warfare upgrades, advanced optronic, etc. will support the growth of the attack helicopter market.

Key Market Trends



The Need to Replace the Ageing Fleet of Attack Helicopters is Driving the Market



Countries in the America region are currently facing the problem of ageing fleet of existing helicopters. The relatively new Apache AH-64 has served the United States for more than three decades and are expected to reach their full operational life between 2030 and 2040. Many countries in the region are procuring new attack helicopters and updating the existing fleet. In 2017, the National Security and Defense Committee of Canada recommended the replacement of existing CH 146 Helicopters with attack helicopters. In 2018, the United States Navy announced a USD 500 million deal with Bell Helicopter to procure 29 AH-1Z attack helicopters equipped with advanced avionics. In 2018, Boeing started testing the conceptualized Apache AH-64E Block 2 Compound with a bigger fixed-wing and pusher propeller. The upgrades increase the range and speed of the helicopter to 850 kilometers and 343 km/hr respectively and provide high fuel efficiency. Block 2 Compound is offered as an interim replacement for United States Army's Apache fleet that will be replaced by 2040 under the Future Vertical Lift program. In 2019, Boeing delivered 300th Apache to the United States Army.



The United States to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The United States is the highest military spender in the world and in 2019, the US military spending was USD 732 billion. The United States is heavily investing in upgrading its air dominance capability. Innovations are significantly driving the market growth for attack helicopters. The United States will start receiving version 6 hardware and software upgrade for Apache AH-64E attack helicopters from August 2020. The new upgrade will give the AH-64E drone and ship hunting capabilities. The advanced optronic and sight systems will increase the efficiency of reconnaissance operations. The United States is currently looking for light reconnaissance and attack helicopter and two major contenders, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Textron Inc. have been asked to present the prototypes as a part of Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program. In 2019, Bell Textron Inc. introduced its Bell 360 Invictus helicopter that is cost-effective due to the installation of existing commercial technology, agile with high-speed capability that meets all the requirements of the United States Army. Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky presented its Raider X concept for the FARA program. Raider X is developed on the existing S-97 Raider scout attack helicopter platform and has high agility and maneuverability. The aforementioned instances and developments are pushing the growth of attack helicopters market in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The attack helicopter market in America comprises few prominent players such as The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Textron Inc. among others. The United States holds a major share of the market due to an increase in demand on both domestic and global levels. Due to increased collaborations with markets such as Asia-Pacific, players such as Boeing has transferred some part of attack helicopter manufacturing to countries like India. Foreign manufacturers of attack helicopters are also eyeing the market in Latin America. The revenue of the key players in the region largely depends on orders from defense agencies and after-sale support and maintenance programs.



