Commercial Aircraft Materials Market: Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022

The commercial aircraft materials market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period.



- The rise in air passenger traffic is putting immense pressure on the existing fleet of aircraft and many airlines are procuring new aircraft and upgrading the existing one. This factor is propelling the market growth for commercial aircraft and subsequently, commercial aircraft materials.

- The introduction of stringent aviation emission norms has increased the demand for new and advanced materials for aircraft construction. Commercial aircraft OEMs are consistently trying to reduce aircraft weight to improve fuel efficiency. This factor is propelling the growth of commercial aircraft materials market.

- Increasing the use of composite materials over metal alloys is expected to significantly drive the market in the future. Composites provide high strength to weight ratio, high temperature, and fracture resistance over other materials and this factor is fuelling the large scale adoption of composites in commercial aircraft manufacturing.

Key Market Trends



Composites to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The commercial aircraft manufacturers are heavily focused on adopting new materials with high strength to weight ratio. Composite materials provide several advantages such as low weight, ease in shaping, handling, and repairing, etc. Composites such as ceramic and metal matrix composites, fiber-reinforced polymers, carbon-carbon composites, etc. are being heavily deployed in the aircraft manufacturing industry owing to their favorable properties. Aircraft such as Boeing 787 and Airbus A350XWB are made up of 50% and 53% composite materials, respectively. Technological advancements in ceramic and composite engineering are expected to drive the market growth for commercial aircraft materials in the future. Self-sensing and self-healing composites are the next-generation materials for high-performance structures. To reduce the fatigue and subsequent probability of failure along with the extended service life of polymer and polymer composites, the self-healing concept has great potential. Hence, the composites segment is anticipated to achieve the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



North America Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2019



North America is home to major aircraft and aircraft component manufacturers such as The Boeing Company, Textron Inc, General Electric Company, etc. and the rising global and domestic demand for fuel-efficient aircraft is expected to drive the market growth for commercial aircraft materials in the region. High-temperature composites form a major portion of the aforementioned rise in demand. In May 2019, Airbus inaugurated a new A220 aircraft production facility in Alabama that will produce A220-100 and A220-300 aircraft. An Airbus A220 aircraft is made up of nearly 20% composite materials and the major use of composites is made in components such as wings and fuselage. The wing of A220 uses Solvay resin and Teijin's TENAX carbon fibers. Collaborations and acquisitions are also significantly driving the market growth for commercial aircraft materials in the region. General Electric Company collaborated with Nippon Carbon to produce carbon-ceramic composite (CMC) material for jet engine components. General Electric's Asheville plant is mass-producing CMC components such as jet engine shrouds and the production rates have tripled every year since the plant's inauguration in 2014. Also, as the major airlines like American Airlines and Delta Airlines have a significant number of aircraft on order that are expected to be delivered during the forecast period, the demand for aircraft materials is expected to increase in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape



The commercial aircraft materials market is fragmented. Some of the prominent players in the market are Solvay, Toray Industries, Inc., Constellium, DuPont, and VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation among others. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the future owing to the subsequent developments, investments, and demand in the commercial aviation industry. The market is witnessing increased collaborations and innovations in material technology which is supporting the market growth. Recently, in November 2019, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. completed the acquisition of the assets of International Specialty Alloys, a leading US producer of titanium master alloys and other binary alloys for the aerospace market, from Kennametal, Inc. The main revenue generation strategy of key players is partnerships with aircraft and aircraft component manufacturers who are focused on using lightweight and advanced materials along with new manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing.



