Europe Attack Helicopter Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:29:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Europe attack helicopter market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period (2022-2031).



The Europe attack helicopter market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 4% during the forecast period (2022-2031).



- The growth in military spending by European nations in the wake of the escalation in terrorism and sea-based intrusions is generating demand for advanced air capabilities. This is driving the growth of attack helicopter market in the region.

- The deployment of national forces in combat affected geographies such as Middle-East is propelling the growth of the attack helicopter market in Europe. Many countries are focusing on the procurement of attack helicopters and upgradation of the existing fleet with the help of countries such as the United States and Russia.

- Technological advancements such as electronic warfare technology, stealth technology and advanced air-to-surface attack weapons are rapidly driving the demand for attack helicopters in the region.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88208



Key Market Trends



Army Platform Segment To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate



The European nations are focusing on increasing the air superiority of their defense forces and this factor is leading to the procurement of new attack helicopters. Various armies of the countries in Europe have more than 140 attack helicopters on order. Germany Amry is investing in the modernisation and maintenance of its existing fleet of Tiger attack helicopters after a couple of fatal accidents in 2019. Also, in March 2020, the German government plans to acquire Apache AH-64 helicopters in the coming years and it has issued an information request to the United States government for the deal. In January 2020, Airbus completed the delivery of final Tiger HAD attack helicopter to the army of Spain as a part of the contract to supply 18 attack helicopters. The HAD variant is powered by MTR390-2C engines that provide 14% more power than the previous version and Kevlar ballistic protection, self-sealing tanks, etc. provides high crashworthiness and survivability. Similar modernisation plans of the countries are propelling the market growth for attack helicopters in Europe.



Russia To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate



Russia accounts for one of the biggest defense budgets in the world and factors such as air space violations by other countries, foreign deployments in geographies such as Middle-East, rising border tensions in Eastern Europe, etc. are propelling the demand for advanced attack helicopters in the country. Russia is heavily investing in new attack helicopter development programs and modernize its ageing fleet of attack helicopters. Russian Helicopters, a subsidiary of Rostec is the major attack helicopter manufacturer in the country that caters to the requirement of armed forces in the country. To increase the production and design efficiency of combat helicopter manufacturing ecosystem, in October 2019, Russian Helicopters announced its plan to merge Kamov and Mil design verticals into the National Helicopter Center. Also, in 2019, the Russian Defence Ministry signed a long-term contract with Rostec for the supply of 98 Mi-28NMs. These helicopters are scheduled to be delivered by end of 2027. Such aforementioned orders and planned deliveries during the forecast period are propelling the market growth in the country.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88208​​​​​​​

Competitive Landscape



The attack helicopters market in Europe is highly consolidated with few players such as The Boeing Company, Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus SE, Rostec State Corporation, and Textron Inc. among others dominating the market. The major players are heavily investing in the development of advanced next-generation attack helicopters, with better lethality and situational awareness capabilities. For instance, in January 2020, Russian Helicopters announced the development of a new type of attack helicopter called Airborne Combat Vehicle, which is a variant of Mi-8AMTSh-VN Special Forces helicopter with advanced weaponry on-board. Such developments of new products lines by the companies that suit the present combat needs of domestic and global armed forces is expected to growth of the companies in the coming years.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Europe Attack Helicopter Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.