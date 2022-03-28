Medium and Heavy-lift Helicopters Market: Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:26:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- The medium and heavy-lift helicopters market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



- There is a growing demand for medium and heavy-lift helicopters in the commercial sectors, with their increasing use in different applications, like tourism, medical and emergency rescue services, transportation, law enforcement, and offshore helicopter services. In the military, the demand for medium-lift multi-role and utility helicopters is increasing from almost every region in the world, which is driving the growth of the market.

- Development of newer generation helicopters with increased technological advancement will further support the growth of the market, especially in the military sector, as several countries look to replace their aging fleet of medium and heavy-lift helicopters.

Key Market Trends



Medium-lift Helicopters Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



In 2019, the medium-lift helicopters segment held the largest share in the market. The demand for the medium-lift helicopters is increasing from civil, commercial and military sectors, as they are generally incorporated with multi-mission capabilities that make them suitable for lifting operations in rigid environments, including helicopter logging, ski-lift installations, power line construction, and logistical support for remote construction sites, where the heavy-lift helicopters struggle to operate. Manufacturers of the helicopters are experiencing a huge demand for their medium-lift models for various purposes. For instance, in the Dubai air show held in November 2019, Leonardo SpA announced that it has received orders for three Leonardo AW139 helicopters from Abu Dhabi Aviation, one of the largest helicopter operators in the Middle East. In addition, the company also announced orders for another AW139 from Petroleum Air Services of Egypt and will be used to perform offshore transport operations in Egypt. Such orders are expected to help the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is expected to Show the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, which has the largest military helicopter fleet in Asia-Pacific, signed an agreement with Rostec State Corporation in March 2019, to jointly develop heavy-lift helicopters for the militaries of both the countries. On the other hand, deliveries of the Chinook heavy-lift helicopters for the Indian military are ongoing, following the country's contract for 15 Chinook heavy-lift helicopters with American aviation giant Boeing and the US government in 2018. In addition, in April 2020, Japan Coast Guard placed a follow-on order for two H225 helicopters. This new order brings JCG's Super Puma fleet to 15, comprising of two AS332s and 13 H225s. The new medium and heavy-lift helicopters will be used for coastal activities, security enforcement, as well as disaster relief missions in Japan. In addition, the territorial commercial segment of the market is witnessing a huge demand from South-East Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand, due to which the medium and heavy lift helicopter market in the region is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The prominent players in the market of commercial helicopters are Airbus SE, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Leonardo SpA, and Russian Helicopters JSC. Players are focusing on developing advanced helicopter models with new features and performance enhancements. For instance, the new Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion which is currently being developed by Sikorsky Aircraft features new composite rotor blades, and a wider aircraft cabin than previous CH-53 variants and can attain an extra speed 37 kmph compared to its CH-53E predecessor. The company aims to sell these helicopters to countries like Germany, Japan, and Israel in addition to the US military during the forecast period. Such developments are expected to help the growth of the players during the forecast period.



