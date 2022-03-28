Armored Vehicle Fire Suppression Systems Market: Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:23:25 / Comserve Inc. / -- The armored vehicle fire suppression systems market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 3% during the forecast period.



- The rise in military spending from major economies such as Russia, China, India, United States, etc. is fueling the growth of the armored vehicles market across the world. The rise in combat and conflicts in regions such as the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific is propelling the demand for troop safety and this factor is significantly driving the market growth for armored vehicle fire suppression systems.

- The rising use of MANPATS, high explosive and very high-velocity projectiles, anti-armored vehicle landmines, etc. is posing a major threat to the safety of troops in armored vehicles. Large caliber armor-piercing incendiary ammunition possesses a high level of threat of fire in armored vehicles and this factor is propelling the demand for fire suppression systems for armored vehicles.

- The rise in adoption of technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning is assisting in early detection and predictive suppression of fires inside and outside armored vehicles. Such developments will support the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends



Combat Vehicles to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The crew compartment in armored combat vehicles such as infantry fighting vehicles etc. provides limited space for body movement of troops. This creates a very lethal situation for occupants in the events of fire and many troops die due to fire burns and smoke suffocation. The recent advancement in technology such as the introduction of gas-based suppression agents that are less corossive and have high oxygen deprivation capability, etc. are fuelling the growth of armored vehicles fire suppression and extinguishing systems market. Major military powers are investing in the up-gradation of existing land-based armor fleet to enhance mobility, lethality, and safety. Significant progress has been made in the field of fire suppression in the engine compartment and fuel tank compartment. The rise in electrification is expected to propel the market growth for electric armored vehicles in future and technological advancements in Lithium-Ion battery fire hazard suppression will further propel the growth of armored vehicle fire suppression systems market across the world.



North America will Experience Growth During the Forecast Period



North America region is marked by the presence of countries such as the United States which has the largest military budget in the world. The United States has actively deployed its troops in the conflict-affected regions such as the Middle-East where large scale use of rocket-propelled explosive projectiles and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) pose a major threat to the safety of armored vehicles and troops inside them. This factor has significantly propelled the market development of safety measures such as fire suppression and extinguishing systems for Main Battle Tanks, Armored Personnel Carriers, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, etc. Technological advancements such as heavy use of sensors, etc. are propelling the market growth for armored vehicles fire suppression systems market. Fire suppression systems such as those produced by Ares are capable of detecting a fire in less than 3 milliseconds and suppressing it within 250 milliseconds. In 2020, United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM) issued an information request to Joint Armored Ground Mobility Systems (JAGMS) for the procurement of new armored vehicles capable of carrying 9-11 passengers. These aforementioned factors and instances are propelling the market growth for armored vehicle fire suppression systems in the region.

Competitive Landscape



The armored vehicle fire suppression systems market is fragmented. Some of the prominent players in the market are N2 Towers Inc., Spectrex Inc., and Fire Protection Technologies among others. The market is witnessing a rapid growth owing to the increased investments in the procurement and upgrade of armored vehicles. The technological advancements in the market are leading to increased collaborations, partnerships, etc. between players to produce highly efficient and cost-effective systems.



