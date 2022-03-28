Cockpit Module Market- Global Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2027

New York, United States, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:17:58 / Comserve Inc. / -- Key players of cockpit module are working on the future technology such as Digital Cockpit platform, which is equipped with 5G technology and an IOT platform



Recent report titled published by research nester "Cockpit Module Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global cockpit module market in terms of market segmentation by type, by components, by end user type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter's five force model.

The global cockpit module market is segmented by type into advanced cockpit and basic cockpit; by components into electronics (navigation system, audio system, wiring harness, instrument cluster, others), plastic/ trim components (cross car beam, instrument panel, central console, HVAC unit) and chassis & safety (airbags, pedal assembly, steering wheel, others); by end user into automobile (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), aerospace and others.

The cockpit module is an assembled unit which consists of a dashboard, instrument panel and electronic components such as audio, the air-conditioning/heating system and airbags. The cockpit module market, in terms of value, is expected to grow rapidly during the forecasted period at a good CAGR due to rising demand for automobile and aerospace industries across the globe. Increasing usage of nanotechnology to develop lighter and thinner materials also expected to spur the demand for cockpit module market globally over the forecasted period.

In terms of regional platform, North America holds the latest market share in cockpit module market due to the growing technological developments and research activities in aerospace and automobile industries.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fast growing market for cockpit module in terms of revenue as the developing economies such as China and India are the important contributors for the rise of automobile and aerospace market due to the presence of passenger cars and heavy motor vehicle production. Europe regions are expected to show a lucrative growth over the forecasted period due to increase in sales and production of automobile vehicles.

Technological Advancements in Cockpit Module

Key players of cockpit module are working on the future technology such as Digital Cockpit platform, which is equipped with 5G technology and an IOT platform. The Digital Cockpit expected to have three displays and three knobs which are customized according to driver and passenger requirements.

The Cluster Display in front of the driver uses OLED which provides driving information such as speed and RPM. The Mirror Replacement Vision System provides a front and back HD camera along with display system. It gives three-split-view such as changing lanes or parking. These advance features and technologies are expected to drive the market of cockpit module globally over the forecasted period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the cockpit module market which includes company profiling:

Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., SAS Autosystemtechnik Verwaltungs GmbH, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Visteon Corporation, Reydel Automotive France SAS, Hyundai Mobis and Grupo Antolin.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cockpit module market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

