Asia-Pacific Civil Aviation Simulators Market: Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2031

- The growth in demand for air travel and aerial connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region has driven the airlines to introduce new routes. This is generating a major shortfall of pilots and cabin crew in the region. This shortfall of pilots and other personnel in aircraft is anticipated to generate demand for civil aviation simulators market during the forecast period.

- Construction of new training facilities by the airlines and training providers in the region along with orders for new simulators is anticipated to propel the demand for simulator training during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Full Flight Simulator (FFS) had the Highest Market Share in 2019



A full flight simulator can replicate the flight parameters of the respective aircraft type that it is designed for. The simulator is mounted on a platform to replicate both the movement and acoustics of a real flight by simulating the acceleration and G-forces acting on the aircraft. Due to these advantages, flight training schools consider FFS as a better option for training aviation personnel. The opening of new flight schools in the region is anticipated to generate the demand for FFS in the coming future. In March 2019, Virgin Australia was in talks with HNA Group to open a regional flying school to train Australian and Chinese pilots to cater to the growing shortage of pilots in the industry. Also, the training schools are ordering new and advanced full-flight simulators to increase their training capacities. For instance, in August 2018, FlightSafety International and HAITE Aviation Safety and Training Pte. Ltd. have signed an agreement for the delivery of Airbus A320 FFS. The FS1000 simulator will help the personnel to train on CEO and NEO versions of the A320 aircraft. The simulator was scheduled to enter service in early 2019 at Aviation Safety and Training Center in Singapore. Such acquisitions are anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the coming years.



China Dominates the Market in terms of Market Share



China has the highest fleet of commercial and business jet aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region. The rapid growth of air passenger traffic along with an increase in high-net-worth individuals in the country is fueling the procurements of commercial aircraft and business jets. This increasing fleet is generating demand for new cabin crew and pilots in the country, which in turn will generate demand for simulator and flight training devices in the country. In 2018, the first-ever 737 MAX full flight simulator was delivered to the Boeing Flight Services Training Center in Shanghai and in October 2018, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) approved Level D qualification for the simulator. Similarly, in 2019, Frasca International received several simulator orders from many customers in China. These sales contracts include an order for KingAir C90 Level 5 Flight Training Device (FTD) from CAAC for research and pilot training and order for Piper PA28 Level 5 FTD from Fanmei Aviation Group. Such a growing demand for a simulator for training aviation personnel is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in China during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the market are TRU Simulation + Training Inc., CAE Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., FlightSafety International, and Indra Sistemas SA. CAE has the major share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the planned simulator deliveries in the coming years. The opening of new aviation training facilities is anticipated to open new market opportunities for the simulator manufacturers to increase their presence as well as sales in the Asia-Pacific region.



