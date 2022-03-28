Middle-East and Africa Turboprop Aircraft Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:15:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Middle-East and Africa turboprop aircraft market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 1.5% during the forecast period.



- The rise in air passenger traffic growth is leading to increased investment in commercial and general aviation industry, development of new medium and small-sized airports, fleet expansion, and introduction of short-haul routes to cater to the regional aviation demand. This factor is propelling the market growth for turboprop aircraft in the Middle-East and Africa regions.

- The growing aviation emission across the region is propelling the growth in demand for low emission options such as biofuels, electric propulsion technology, and propeller aircraft. Countries in the region are actively participating in carbon reduction programs such as CORSIA which is expected to propel the demand for propeller aircraft, especially in the Middle-East region.

- The rise in military spending to modernize and expand the existing fleet is also significantly propelling the market growth for turboprop aircraft market in the region. The demand for trainer aircraft and military transport aircraft are driving the demand for aircraft models such as Pilatus PC-12, Beechcraft T-6, Lockheed Martin C-130J, etc.

Key Market Trends



Commercial Aviation Segment to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



The air traffic is witnessing continuous growth in the Middle-East and Africa which is driving the market growth for turboprop aircraft. In 2019, the Africa region recorded a growth of more than 4% in total seating capacity with low-cost carriers recording a growth of more than 13%. ATR predicted the need for more than 3000 aircraft by 2037 and Africa constitutes a share of more than 10% aircraft of the total need. Many African countries such as Tanzania, Uganda, etc. are modernizing their national carriers and this may increase the procurement of turboprop aircraft. In September 2019, Tunisair ordered 3 new ATR 72-600 aircraft and received the delivery of the first aircraft in November 2019. The new aircraft are expected to boost the regional connectivity in Tunisia. In November 2019, the Republic Of Ghana signed a tentative deal with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited for purchase of 6 Dash 8-400 aircraft. The aviation market in Central and West Africa has a huge potential for future growth and Nigerian and other West African carriers are procuring more aircraft to cater to the market demand. The trend for leasing turboprop aircraft is rising in the region and in 2019, Jambojet of Kenya acquired a new Dash 8 Q400 on lease from Abi Dhabi Aviation to improve regional connectivity. In 2018, AIr Botswana placed an order for 2 ATR 72-600 aircraft for restructuring and upgradation of its existing fleet of turboprops. The aforementioned factors and instances are significantly driving the market growth for commercial turboprop aircraft in the region.



Turboprop Aircraft Market in United Arab Emirates Shows Signs of Growth in the Coming Years



The increased investments in the defense industry, aviation development, and business development ecosystem is driving the growth for turboprop aircraft for commercial, general, and defense aviation in the United Arab Emirates. In November 2019, the UAE government signed a deal with domestic Cadilus Inc. for the procurement of 24 B-250 light attack aircraft. The B-250 is a low-wing, tandem-seat, single-turboprop aircraft. The business growth in the region is fuelling the growth of general aviation industry as many people with higher income are preferring air travel in a private aircraft. In November 2019, UAE's Palma Holding Limited ordered 20 new Dash-400 turboprop aircraft from De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited. In 2017, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise acquired 14 ATR 72-600 turboprops from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS). In 2019, the United Arab Emirates also showed interest in purchasing new Hercules and ITAR-Free LM-100J aircraft. The aforementioned factors are driving the growth of turboprop aircraft in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The market for turboprop aircraft in the Middle-East and Africa region is moderately consolidated. Prominent players such as Textron Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Pilatus Aircraft Limited, and ATR dominate the market. The market is witnessing a significant growth owing to the increased investment from airlines, defense authorities, etc. Key players in the market are competing on various factors such as low price, fuel efficiency, low maintenance cost, etc.



