Active Protection Systems Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:07:29 / Comserve Inc. / -- The active protection systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.



The active protection systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.



- Growing instances of asymmetric warfare and the emphasis on developing advanced warfare systems are the main drivers for the market. However, the design and operational issues regarding the use of automated weaponry such as remote weapon stations (RWS) and CIWS may challenge the industry in the short term.

- However, the market is marred by frequent installation and operational challenges associated with autonomous weapon systems, such as the inherent vulnerability to magnetic fields, radio signals, and other electronic attacks.

Get the inside scoop with Sample report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88221



Key Market Trends



Growing Emphasis on Developing Advanced Combat Systems



During the last decade, many countries have developed and fielded their autonomous weapon systems to bolster their military capabilities and to strengthen their troops in several conflicts around the world. The proliferation of innovations in the field of sensor technologies, weapon firing systems, and other auxiliary systems are aimed at enhancing the accuracy and performance capabilities of the current generation of APS. The emphasis on increasing the autonomy of the weapon systems has given rise to unmanned weapon technologies such as RWS and CIWS that can effectively neutralize a target without human intervention. The new variants of APS feature advanced optronic that renders them exceptionally suitable for urban warfare and thus reduce the casualties during a war. The increasing induction of armored vehicles equipped with RWS and CIWS systems for protection against incoming projectiles is driving the demand for such systems. Furthermore, the emergence of sophisticated missiles is driving the defense manufacturers to develop new variants of APS to effectively counter the incoming hostile projectile before impact.



North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The United States and Canada are avid users of APS in North America. They are currently focusing on upgrading their existing vehicle fleet and their corresponding capabilities. The US' FY2020 defense budget prioritizes modernization of military systems to compete with China and Russia on the global front while emphasizing on day-to-day operations for ongoing conflicts, crisis response, and allied engagement. As per the provisions of the 2020 defense budget, the defense contractors are anticipated to pursue production of existing APS, while conducting extensive R&D for future systems. The US Army envisions integrating APS formally into its Next-Generation Ground Vehicle (NGCV) program. In March 2019, Leonardo DRS was awarded a USD 79.6 million add-on contract by the US Army to integrate the Abrams Tank fleet with Rafael's TROPHY active protection systems. The contract also includes the provisions for procuring countermeasures and maintenance kits in addition to the APS and increases the total value of the program to USD 200 million. Several procurement and upgrade programs are anticipated to be initiated in the upcoming period and are envisioned to enhance the business prospects of the North American segment of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Report Here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88221​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



The Active Protection Systems Market is consolidated with major players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems plc, Rheinmetall AG, ASELSAN A.S., and Thales Group, dominating the market share. The growing demand for APS is fostering R&D for new optronics and sensor subsystems. Meanwhile, companies are trying to expand their geographical presence in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific. New systems, such as the BriteCloud expendable active decoy, use DRFM technology to generate a false target, luring the RF threat system away from the aircraft. Also, by 2020, India plans to induct more than 1,600 T-90 tanks. The Indian Ministry of Defence is most likely to integrate an indigenously produced APS via its "Make in India" initiative. Hence, foreign companies will have to collaborate with the Indian manufacturers to build such weapon systems under the 'buy and make' clause of the defense acquisition procedure.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Active Protection Systems Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.