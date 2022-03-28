Asia-Pacific Aircraft Lighting Market: Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:02:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Asia-Pacific aircraft lighting market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 6% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



- The growth and development of tourism, business ecosystem, defense technologies, Information Technology, etc. are significantly driving the growth of the aviation industry in the region. The rise in the disposable income of middle-class people is leading to the growth in air passenger traffic in the region. This procurement of new aircraft is propelling the demand for aircraft lighting solutions.

- The retrofit orders for new cabin lightings as a part of cabin modernisation is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the air travel in many countries of the Asia-Pacific region is restricted, which resulted in low revenues of the airlines operating in the region. Due to the decline in revenues, the airlines have postponed deliveries of aircraft orders planned during 2020. Also, the aircraft OEMs have decreased the aircraft production rates, which will affect the revenues of the tire-1 companies.



Key Market Trends



Commercial Aircraft Segment To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate



Asia-Pacific is expected to become the biggest aviation industry in the world in coming decade. The air passenger traffic is expected to grow at a rate of more than 5% in Asia-Pacific till 2038. Countries like China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore are anticipated to become major aviation hubs by 2028. Due to the growth in passenger traffic, major airlines in the countries are expanding their fleet of aircraft. There are several low-cost carriers operating in the region that are focused on enhancing the customer experience onboard long-haul flights. In June 2019, JAL took the delivery of its first A350 XWB aircraft. JAL ordered 31 A350 XWB aircraft, comprising 18 A350-900s and 13 A350-1000s. The aircraft is fitted with LED lighting with various options to adjust the mood of the cabin. Due to such initiatives, will increase the demand for linefit and retrofit market of aircraft lighting, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the segment in the coming years.

China To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate



China is becoming a major hub for aviation and the country is expected to become the top aviation industry by 2030. The commercial air passenger traffic in the region is growing rapidly in the past few years and reached 1.35 billion passengers in 2019 (6.9% y-o-y growth). To cater to the growing passenger traffic in the region, the airlines in China are expanding their destination network and increasing their fleet, which is propelling aircraft demand. Similarly, with the growth in high-net-worth individuals has led to an increase in charter business travel in the country, generating demand for helicopters and business jets. To further enhance the passenger experience onboard aircraft (commercial aircraft and business jets), the airlines and charter providers are investing in modern cabin interiors with better lighting systems. For instance, in 2018, China Airlines received A350-900XWB aircraft that are fitted with cabin lighting capable of 1.67 million colors combines mood lighting with music. Similar cabin modernisation plans of airlines and charter providers are anticipated to propel the growth of the aircraft lighting market in the country.



Competitive Landscape



The aircraft lighting market in Asia-Pacific is a moderately consolidated one with players such as Collins Aerospace, STG Aerospace Limited, Oxley Group, Honeywell International Inc., Safran SA, etc. dominating the market. Collins Aerospace and Honeywell International Inc. are the major players in the market that support major aircraft programs of Airbus, Boeing, Embraer, COMAC, and Bombardier among others with interior and exterior lighting. Also, Safran SA is the major cabin lighting provider to the aircraft programs of the aforementioned OEMs. Key players are investing heavily on innovations and power-saving technologies such as LEDs and OLEDs to suit the operational demand for thriving low-cost carrier segment market in the region.

