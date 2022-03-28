Americas Aircraft Lighting Market: Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 01:00:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Americas aircraft lighting market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 5% during the forecast period.



- The growth in air passenger traffic due to development in the business ecosystem, tourism, etc. is propelling the demand for new commercial and general aviation aircraft in the region. This factor is significantly propelling the market growth for aircraft lighting in America region.

- The latest innovation in lighting technology is significantly driving the market growth for aircraft interior lighting. Players are coming up with newer technologies in cabin lighting roughly every 2 to 3 years which is providing a plethora of options for aircraft manufacturers to offer to the airlines to enhance their ambiance and the overall look of the cabin.

Key Market Trends



Commercial Aircraft Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



Americas is one of the regions that generate the highest demand for commercial aircraft in the world, mainly due to high domestic and international commercial aviation passenger traffic. To address the growing passenger traffic in the region several airlines are adding new routes and increasing their fleet size by procuring new aircraft. In June 2019, American Airlines ordered 50 new Airbus A321XLR aircraft in a move that helps the airline to expand its routes on offer. The A321XLR cabin features new ceiling lighting and colored LED lighting for the cabin. Such orders are expected to increase the demand for interior and exterior lights in those commercial aircraft. On the other hand, several airlines are retrofitting their cabins with newer lighting systems to enhance the passenger experience. In April 2018, Alaska Airlines announced that it had signed an agreement with STG Aerospace to deploy its photoluminescent saf-Tglo SSUL photoluminescent emergency escape path marking system (EEPMS) across 116 aircraft within the airline's fleet, consisting of Boeing 737-700, MAX9 and Airbus A320 Family of aircraft. Such developments are expected to help the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.



Increasing Adopton of Mood Lighting Driving the Market



Airlines in the Americas are operating in a very competitive space and are adopting several strategies to attract passengers and increase their market share. With the growth in Low-cost carriers in the region, there is a reduction in facilities such as free amenities and cabin space which may be annoying to the passengers. In such a scenario, airlines are trying to enhance the passenger experience through the improved ambiance. In this regard, they are emphasizing on incorporating advanced lighting systems inside the passenger cabin, such as LED panels for mood lighting. Virgin America that was later acquired by Alaska Airlines was the pioneer in the adoption of such LED lighting when it comes to major American carriers. Later, other airlines in the US like Delta, JetBlue, United, and Southwest have also started adopting customized mood lighting in their aircraft, which are later followed by other airlines in the region. This mood lighting is also becoming a key trend in business jets, as the operators in the general aviation spend huge amounts to attract passengers. As LED lighting technology becomes more sophisticated and also inexpensive, several aircraft operators are adopting these systems in their cabins. Players have also begun working directly with airlines and aircraft manufacturers to develop and bring more intuitive lighting systems in to the market, which is driving the market currently.

Competitive Landscape



Players such as Honeywell International Inc., STG Aerospace Limited, Astronics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Safran are dominating the market. Players in the market are focusing on innovations to provide aircraft operators with cutting edge lighting technology at reasonable cost. Market is also witnessing partnerships between manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers for ensuring the availability of aircraft lighting systems and components for the old fleet of aircraft. Aircraft manufacturers in the region are working in close synergy with aircraft lighting solution providers to develop cost and power-efficient lights that will complement and enhance the mood and flying experience of passengers, thereby helping the growth of the players during the forecast period.



