Europe Aircraft Lighting Market: Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast: 2022-2031

- The development of the business ecosystem, rise in disposable income of people, investment in the tourism sector, etc. are propelling the demand for commercial and general aviation aircraft in the European region. The aforementioned factor is subsequently driving the market growth for aircraft lighting.

- The innovations and introduction of new technologies such as mood lighting are significantly fuelling the market growth for aircraft lighting systems in Europe. A wide range of lighting options in several different color range is helping airlines and aircraft manufacturers in enhancing the customer experience during air travel.

Key Market Trends



Commercial Aircraft Segment To Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period



The rise in air passenger traffic, especially in southern and eastern Europe is propelling the demand for new commercial aircraft. Several countries are investing in the development of their respective national aviation industries by building new regional airports to cater to the air travel need of people. This is leading to a rise in the procurement of narrow-body and turboprop regional aircraft. The aforementioned factor is driving the market growth for the aircraft lighting market in the region. A growing number of low-cost carriers and their long haul offerings are also fuelling the market growth of aircraft and aircraft lighting systems in Europe. Technological and design innovations are significantly driving the aircraft lighting market in Europe. In October 2019, Air France demonstrated the transfer of data through Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) technology aboard an Airbus A321 aircraft. The technology is developed by Latecoere and will eventually be integrated with reading lights in commercial aircraft. In 2020, SCHOTT introduced its Jade Reading Light for commercial aircraft cabins, which is entirely made up of glass. The sensor-based technology allows illumination intensity and position of the light to be adjusted through swiping gestures. The aforementioned factors, instances, and developments are propelling the growth of air lighting systems market in the region.

United Kingdom is the Largest Market in 2019



The United Kingdom is the largest market for aircraft lighting systems in Europe. The regional air traffic in the United Kingdom is growing and many regional and international airlines in the country are procuring new aircraft and introducing new routes to meet the growing air travel demand. Regional airlines in the country, such as Eastern Airways and Jet2 have started procurement, leasing, and introduction of new aircraft such as Embraer 170-100 LR, ATR 72-600, and Boeing 737-800. Several airlines are procuring new aircraft fitted with newer cabin designs and technologies. For instance, in August 2020, British Airways introduced Airbus A350-1000 for the long haul route from Dubai to Toronto. The airline is also planning an A350-1000 service between Tel Aviv and Bengaluru. The airline has made significant improvements to the amenities inside the cabin, which include more than 16 million variations of ambient lighting, designed to complement the time of day and the level of light outside, to help the passengers combat the effects of jet lag. Such developments are significantly driving the growth of commercial aircraft lighting systems in the United Kingdom.



Competitive Landscape



Players such as STG Aerospace Limited, Oxley Group, Safran, Honeywell International Inc., Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, etc. are prominent in the market. The market is witnessing a high rate of innovations through technology and design development to cater to the comfort need of air passengers. Players are working with airlines and aircraft manufacturers to develop cost-effective and power-efficient lights that are also lightweight, which will complement and enhance the mood and flying experience of passengers, thereby helping the growth of the players during the forecast period.



