Software Defined Radio Market: Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 29 Mar 2022 00:56:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The software defined radio market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 6% during the forecast period.



The software defined radio market is expected to exhibit a growth rate of more than 6% during the forecast period.



- The common platform architecture of the software-defined radios (SDRs) reduces development costs dramatically and simplifies the process of developing new products. Due to such advantages, the adoption of SDRs across commercial and military platforms is expected to increase during the forecast period.

- The increasing investments towards C4ISR, battle management systems, and the enhancement of situational awareness of the armed forces, fuelled by the increase in defense spending by major economies is expected to drive the growth of the SDR market.

- The market of SDRs is highly fragmented with many international and regional players supporting various stakeholders in the market.

Access Full Report, here: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88228



Key Market Trends



Defense Segment is Expected to have the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



With growing military expenditure of various armed forces across the world, huge investments are being made into the development of effective battle communication systems (network-centric warfare) to support military personnel. The advantages like simple design and ease of usage help in a seamless flow of real-time information, creation of high data rate combat network, and interoperation superiority. Such factors are majorly driving the procurement of software-defined radios in the military sector. In January 2020, Ultra Electronics TCS received a second delivery order for the supply of ORION radio systems to the US Army. This contract worth USD 29.8 million is a part of the USD 500 million indefinite award/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract provided to the company in 2019, under TRILOS Radio Program of the US Army. Similarly, in May 2020, Aselsan delivered over 1,300 SDRs to the Turkish armed forces to cater to the electronic warfare requirements of land, sea, and air platforms. Such investments into the development and procurement of SDRs in the military sector are anticipated to accelerate the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period



Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea among others are major military spenders in the Asia-Pacific region and are increasing their investments towards C4ISR systems owing to factors like growth in terrorism, trade of illicit goods, border standoffs, etc. Due to this, various countries are acquiring new and advanced tactical radio solutions to enhance the situational awareness of their armed forces. For instance, in August 2019, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) of India approved the acquisition of SDR technology to meet the tactical communication requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. The indigenous SDR was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Similarly, the growth in telecom and network connectivity sectors in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China and India, is expected to propel the growth of the SDR market during the forecast period.

Ask for it and browse full report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88228​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



The Software Defined Radio market is highly fragmented with many players supporting commercial and military applications. Some of the prominent players in the market are Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Intel Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. The market is witnessing huge investment and technological enhancement owing to the future potential of software-based communication and high volume data sharing technology in industries such as telecommunication, defense, aviation, etc. The sales of the major companies are driven by technological innovations of SDR systems and its components such as receiver, antenna, etc. For instance, in April 2019, BAE Systems unveils the new general software defined radio assembly for high-reliability commercial and space applications (of Department of Defense). The development of such SDRs is anticipated to help the companies enhance their presence in various geographies in the coming future.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Software Defined Radio Market: Share, Growth By Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.