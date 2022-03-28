Identification Friend or Foe Systems Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 28 Mar 2022 23:22:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- The identification friend or foe systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.



The identification friend or foe systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.



- As security threats escalate, the countries are compelled to safeguard their territories from potential adversaries at any cost, due to which, the emphasis has increased on enhancing their defense capabilities. The growing instances of asymmetric warfare and the emphasis on developing advanced warfare systems are the main drivers for the market.

- The market is expected to grow, primarily due to the increasing defense expenditures that facilitate both procurement and R&D in newer technologies. However, this growth is subjective to several associative factors, such as allocation of funds, which can be adversely affected due to the projected onset of an economic turndown and various technical factors that may eventually lead to the program delays and cancellations.

Get the inside scoop with Sample report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88240



Key Market Trends



Network Centric Warfare Techniques Driving the Development of Multi-mode IFF Systems



Besides compressing the time dimension, the information age is making distance less relevant, leading to a significant decrease in the cycle time of information gathering, analysis, and decision making. Network-centric warfare was devised by the US military during the 1990s and requires the thorough integration of sensors, communication networks, command centers, and associated platforms to achieve complete situational awareness and perfect synchronization between sensors and responders in a fast-paced mobile environment. Though gathering information enhances intelligence, it must also aid understanding and decision making. The focus of NCW is the assimilation of minimum information that needs to be exchanged, effective ways to capture that information and best portray it into actionable intelligence. Through its BlueGate family solutions, Thales is proposing a wide range of IFF products that are fully compliant with the latest standards, such as Mode 5 Stanag 4193 ed 3 and mode S Amendment 85 and addresses all IFF needs including air defense systems. The Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS) has also released an indigenous version of IFF systems for the Indian Armed Forces. The release of such systems with advanced features would subsequently drive the adoption of IFF systems globally, thereby driving the market in focus during the forecast period.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88240​​​​​​​



North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The United States and Canada are currently focusing on upgrading its existing military fleet and their corresponding capabilities. The US' FY2020 defense budget prioritizes modernization of military systems to compete with China and Russia on the global front while emphasizing on day-to-day operations for ongoing conflicts, crisis response, and allied engagement. As per the provisions of the 2020 defense budget, the defense contractors are anticipated to pursue the production of existing IFF systems, while conducting extensive R&D for future systems. By June 2020, the US National Security Agency, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NATO are required to replace the existing Mode 4 IFF systems with Mode 5 systems. Mode 5 IFF systems upgrade the signaling waveforms and allow pilots to interrogate friendly aircraft's IFF systems at longer ranges using a secure, encrypted code. Raytheon plans to implement Mode 5 standards on its aircraft offerings. It's AN/APX-114 IFF interrogator was selected to be integrated onboard the Boeing F-15 modernization program of the US Air Force.



Competitive Landscape



The Identification Friend or Foe Systems Market is moderately consolidated with major players such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., BAE Systems plc, Indra Sistemas, S.A., General Dynamics Corporation, and Thales Group, occupying a significant share of the market. The growing demand for IFF systems is fostering R&D for advanced IFF components. Meanwhile, companies are trying to expand their geographical presence in both mature and emerging markets. For instance, as part of the ongoing modernization of NATO's IFF systems, in 2019, HENSOLDT was awarded a contract to equip the German Air Force's Tornado combat aircraft fleet with its Mode 5-capable LTR 400 transponders. Also, in May 2020, Leonardo S.p.A. was awarded a contract to provide its IFF Mode 5 M426 LPI Interrogator and SIT2010 Crypto Applique products onboard our platforms operated by the Japan Ground Self Defence Forces (JGSDF).



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Identification Friend or Foe Systems Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.