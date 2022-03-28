Land-based Situational Awareness Systems Market: Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 28 Mar 2022 23:15:15 / Comserve Inc. / -- The land-based situational awareness systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
The land-based situational awareness systems market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.
- With the increasing military expenditure of the countries is fueling the procurement of modernization plans of armed forces for procurement advanced armored vehicles. This is driving the growth of new situational awareness systems.
- With the integration of the advancement of technologies, the new innovative products are entering the market, which will help the armed forces to increase the situational awareness against multiple threats. Such developments are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.
- The market of land-based situational awareness systems is consolidated with few players accounting to a majority share in the global market.
Enquire before purchasing this report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88243
Key Market Trends
Sensors Segment of the Market is Anticipated Witness Highest Growth
The sensors segment of the market is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The advancement in technology is supporting the miniaturization of electronics. This miniaturization of electronics is catering to the demand for advanced sensors will help the countries to enhance situational awareness of the land-systems. In April 2019, BAE Systems unveiled its 360 Multifunction Vehicle Protection (MVP) Sensor as a part of an integrated vehicle protection system (VPS) suite of the company. This system provides situational awareness with enhanced visibility, threat warning, and countermeasures to protect armored vehicles in all weather conditions. Development of such advanced sensors is expected to accelerate the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period
The growing military spending of the countries like China, India, and Japan among others is propelling the fleet modernization plans of the countries. The countries are acquiring new and advanced armored vehicles with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and situational awareness systems. The countries are also procuring sophisticated situational awareness systems for the infantry soldiers. For instance, in October 2019, Thales announced the development of the next generation of future soldier weapons systems for the Australian Defense Forces. These soldier weapon systems include advanced sensors and targeting systems along with the enhanced command, control, and situational awareness for both individual soldiers. Such plans of the governments to integrated advanced systems into armed forces to enhance the combat readiness of the military personnel is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.
Request for PDF Sample Copy: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-88243
Competitive Landscape
The market of land-based situational awareness systems is consolidated with few players taking the majority share of the market. Some of the prominent players in the land-based situational awareness systems market are Leonardo S.p.A., Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., BAE Systems plc, and Safran SA. The procurement of new and advanced situational awareness by the countries is expected to help the companies increase their market share. Investment by companies into research and development of advanced and innovative products will support the expansion of their footprint in various regions, in situational awareness business. Further, the rivalry in the market is anticipated to increase due to the venturing of the new players in the market. These new players are existing players in defense market, who support visual systems for airborne and naval applications. For instance, In September 2019, Petards Group unveiled its eyeCraft360, the world's first military-grade 360 spherical view camera system. This system is anticipated to improve the local situational awareness of personnel in armored vehicles.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
- 3 months of analyst support
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Land-based Situational Awareness Systems Market: Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.